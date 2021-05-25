 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Pakistan mission in London attacked by Afghan protesters as US troops withdraw

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

A group of Afghan national protestors threw stones and water bottles at the building of Pakistan High Commission (embassy) London and tried to sneak entry during a violent protest in the police presence, The News reported Tuesday.

A similar protest was held at the same time outside Qatar's London embassy, a short distance away, against Qatar's involvement in the ongoing Afghan peace process, but the protest there remained peaceful.

The footage shows several protestors throwing objects at Pakistan High Commission's premises, located in the Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge, and using inciting language.

The Pakistan High Commission confirmed to The News that a complaint has been launched with the UK government to take action against the hooligans and bring to justice those who were involved in criminal damage at the Pakistani premises.

The spokesman said that the video footage of the damage has been shared with the UK government authorities, requesting security arrangements in the same way as extensive security measures outside the premises of Israeli and Indian embassies in London - the two sites often the subject of protests by the rights groups.

The UK government has been reminded that during a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) protest in 2019.

It may be recalled that Pakistan High Commission building was vandalized by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in 2019 but no action was taken against the PTM. In the latest communication, Pakistan High Commission has informed the UK government that PTM's UK President Muhammad Yousaf was charged with sedition and conspiracy against Pakistan in February 2021.

The main organizers of the protest outside both Pakistan High Commission and Qatar embassy included Noor-Ullah, Dr Qasim Ibrahim, Fazal Khan Advocate, Zia-Ullah Hamdad, Bacha Khan, Shah Mehmood Khan, Atal Kawan, Sadaat Khan and Falik Nayaz Khan, according to the News.

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 200 protesters had gathered on the call of a group called "The Watan", which had called for protest against killings in Afghanistan. This group shares an address with Afghan embassy in London, at 31 Princes Gate, SW7.

When The News asked the spokesman for the group about the address of Afghan embassy given on its Facebook profile, he said: "You could be looking at the wrong Watan group as there are two groups of the same name".

When told that the same Watan group, which organized the protest on its page, shared an address with the Afghan embassy, the spokesman said he could not comment further.

The protest organizers handed over a memorandum to the High Commission.

The Watan's spokesman accepted that "some protestors" were involved in vandalism at the Pakistan High Commission. "We have informed the police about the incident," he was quoted as saying by the News.

This comes amid the ongoing Afghanistan peace talks. Earlier on Monday, former Afghan President, Hamid Karzai, in an interview hit out at Pakistan and alleged that the neighboring country was eyeing to exert its strategic influence in Afghanistan through the Taliban. In addition, he had asserted that dominating Afghanistan will not work for Pakistan, as it did not work for other powers throughout history. Karzai remarked that dominating Afghanistan did not work for the British, for the Soviets, United States.

No US military or air base in Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) has denied the presence of any US military or air base in Pakistan, stating that any speculation is "baseless and irresponsible" and should be avoided.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 