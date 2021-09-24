 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/24/21

Pakistan inaugurates state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defense

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defense Battle Management called as CIADBAM.

In a statement, the army said that Pakistan Army Air Defense is equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long range weapon systems and the CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronized and effective articulation of Air Defense battle from top tier of command down to individual weapon systems.

"Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defense Battle," it said.

"There is a need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronization to tackle complex and fluid future battlefield challenges," he said while commending Pakistan Army Air Defense.

What is a Modern Integrated Air Defense System

According to Maj. Peter W. Mattes of US Air Force, an IADS is the "structure, equipment, personnel, procedures, and weapons used to counter the enemy's airborne penetration of one's own claimed territory."

Rather than a single weapon or person, it is an amalgamation of elements, organized to minimize threats in the air domain.

Thus, an effective IADS performs three functionsair surveillance, battle management, and weapons control. Of these, air surveillance alone includes five specific sub-functions: detect, initiate, identify, correlate, and maintain.

A modern IADS is far more complex than a singular SAM battery or its associated command vehicle and radar. Analysts and operational planners should strive to use a common language when discussing IADS, and incorporate this knowledge in order to plan against these complex systems as missions dictate.

This understanding must include recognition that a linear, simplistic approach to defeating modern, complex IADS is insufficient and instead requires integrated multi-domain operations, says Maj. Mattes.

India's Integrated Military Command

Not surprisingly, Pakistan's rival India is also establishing integrated military command. Soon after taking over in January 2020 as India's first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat initiated the process of creation of an integrated military command that would take charge of air defense operations of the Indian military. The proposal seeks to take away the critical "Air Defense" role from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and create a separate "Air Defense Command".

According to Retired Group Captain of Indian Air Force (IAF) C.J. Weir, the Air Defense Command would be a stand-alone arm of Indian air power whose aim would be to protect vital areas and vital points (V/A's/VP's) of the nation from enemy aircraft.

The system would bring under one umbrella all the components of the air defense machinery. The four components of the system would continue to be detection, identification, interception and destruction. The current assets of the IAF namely aircraft, systems and manpower, would be amputated from the main body to create the new Air Defense Command.

Air defense boost: Indian Air Force gets first Indo-Israeli missile

In a significant boost to India's air defense capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was handed over its first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) system on September 9, the Business Standard reported.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 