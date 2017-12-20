Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Pakistan considers dumping dollar for yuan in trade with China

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

The government of Pakistan is considering a proposal to start using the Chinese yuan in trade with China, according to the Minister for Interior and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal.

"We are examining the use of yuan instead of the US dollar for trade between the two countries ," the minister told the media after the official launch of the Long Term Plan (LTP) for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the same time, China and Pakistan are also planning to enhance currency swap arrangements and create a bilateral payment and settlement system.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and China was worth $13.8 billion in 2015 to 2016, a decade after the countries signed a free trade agreement.

- Advertisement -

The LTP includes cooperation between the countries in energy, information network infrastructure, road and rail connections, trade and industrial parks, tourism, agriculture, and poverty alleviation.

The plan will be implemented in three phases, the first ending in 2020, followed by another in 2025, with completion in 2030.

Under the plan, China and Pakistan intend to develop multi-level cooperation and strengthen policy coordination, as well as establish and improve the cross-border credit system and financial services.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, China pledged to invest $57 billion in Pakistan to fund the CPEC project as part of its "Belt and Road" initiative, which aims to build a 'New Silk Road' of land and sea trade routes across more than 60 countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Iran & China seek to eliminate US dollar from bilateral trade

Interestingly, earlier this month China and Iran discussed bilateral trade in local currency rather than US dollar.

"Rial-yuan's bilateral monetary agreement can have a significant role in increasing the volume of trade between the two countries and in this regard, we have conducted a series of negotiations with the central bank of the Republic of China's president," the Central Bank of Iran's Governor Valiollah Seif said after talks with the visiting Chinese government political adviser Chen Yuan.

On his part, Chen said that Iran and China should develop their banking links and also underlined the unfairness of the existing financial system, dominated by a few developed countries. He added, other nations would do better if the unfair system is eliminated.

"We could use the experiences of European countries in establishing the euro as a common currency between many countries, which is not exclusively controlled by a single country. But until then, we need to utilize the maximum available capacities to expand our banking relations," Chen was quoted as saying by the Iranian media.

- Advertisement -

It may be pointed out that Iran has been pursuing the goal of eliminating the dollar in its trade, and has been trying to sign currency swap agreements with a number of countries.

Yuan-priced crude futures could arrive before Christmas

After years of setbacks and delays, China may be days away from launching a yuan-priced crude oil futures contract to make its currency more international and challenge the dominance of the petrodollar, according to Tsvetana Paraskova of Oilprice.com.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 