Pakistan accuses India of sponsoring deadly bomb blast in Lahore

Evidence gathered during the investigation of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town last month clearly points to "Indian-sponsored terrorism", Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad he said the mastermind of the attack which killed three people and left 24 others injured "is an Indian citizen and he is associated with [Indian intelligence agency] RAW".

Dr. Yusuf said that ''I want to make sure that our message is heard very clearly, that this particular incident on the 23rd of June in Lahore. We have concrete evidence and intelligence, including financial and telephone records that point to direct Indian sponsorship of these terrorists''.

He further said that forensic analysis and electronic equipment that has been recovered from terrorists proves that ''absolutely no doubt or reservation in informing you that the main mastermind belongs to RAW, the Indian intelligence agency, is an Indian national, and is based in India''.

He also said that this is not something new and that "We have been constantly reminding the world of Indian actions, including a detailed dossier that was put out last November with details, minute details of finances, of action, of support coming from India''.

According to Yusuf, the "direct origin" of the money through which the attack was financed was from India. "Money was sent through third countries; now time has come to pay attention to real criminals," he said.

He revealed that one of the primary suspects who executed the attack, Eid Gul, was originally from Afghanistan and had lived in Pakistan.

Eid Gul took the explosive-laden car from Peter Paul David who was arrested Peter Paul David after off-loading him from a Karachi-bound flight.

Dr Moeed Yusuf pointed out that the day the blast took place, there were thousands of coordinated cyber attacks on the country's information infrastructure.

"The cyber attacks were carried out so that our investigation could not be successful and it would face obstacles and time could be gained for the network to disperse," he said, adding that the country's institutions were "successful" because they had been strengthened to work on cybersecurity.

Drones attack on Jammu airport

Yusuf also pointed out the "drama" of mysterious drones flying in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir territory.

"What was the logic, is now very clear, and again with confidence we can put it out, that was a deflection tactic trying to divert attention of the world from the fact and they knew at that time we had not only apprehended culprits but we knew exactly what had been done behind the scenes and who was behind it."

In a first-of-its-kind attack in India, two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were dropped from a drone at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu, and they exploded "close to the helicopter hangar", The Print reported on June 26.

Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts is an attempt from across the border.

The explosion did not cause any damage to any equipment, but two IAF personnel received "very minor" injuries.

