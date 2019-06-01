 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Pakistan: Lt Gen jailed, Brigadier gets death for espionage

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -

Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has signed death warrants for two army and one civil officer on charges of espionage and leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudicial to the national security, the army announced Thursday (May 30).

Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal Awan was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Field General Court Martial (FCGM). The FGCM also awarded death sentence to Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan and Dr Wasim Akram, who was employed at a sensitive organization.

The officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by Field General Court Martial (FCGM) in separate cases, the ISPR said on Thursday.

Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal Awan had been Corps Commander Bahawalpur, Adjutant General of Pakistan Army and Director General Military Operations.

- Advertisement -

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, while addressing a news conference in the last week of February, had confirmed that two senior officers were in military custody on charges of espionage and that the COAS had also ordered their Field General Court Martial.

He also told media persons that the retired army officers were arrested in individual cases, there was no link between them and also there was no network working. "It should also be kept in mind that the issue was identified and it was a big success," he said.

"The disposal of cases today by the COAS is testimony of strict across-the-board accountability system of armed forces. These were three separate cases. Punishment awarded to the officers is of maximum degree in the law corresponding to their respective offence," the DG ISPR said in a statement on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The ISPR statement did not contain any further details of the offences committed by the three and it also did not name the countries with which the convicts allegedly were dealing, but Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor had confirmed the arrests of the senior officers at a press conference on February 22 this year.

In recent past, Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, former ISI chief, also faced court martial for writing a book jointly with an ex-RAW (Indian Intelligence Agency) chief. Two other senior officers Lt Gen (R) M Afzal and Major General Khalid Zahid Akhtar also faced court martial in National Logistic Cell scandal which involves investment of over Rs 4 billion in stock market.

The News quoted Defense analysts as saying that in the last little over two years, around 400 military officers faced court martial and they were awarded different punishments which also include dismissal from service. Other punishments include reprimand, warning, caution, reduction in privileges, cut in salaries etc. Military officers from every rank are included in the list.

The analysts said the real accountability is that which is visible to all. They said whatever has been said, has also been acted upon. They said the military officers from every rank come under the ambit of accountability. They said the accountability of Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani was also made under similar policy. They said the policy of 'accountability for all' will also be followed in letter and spirit in future.

Political observers say that the public announcement of the death sentences and imprisonment of a Lt. General is a warning to civilian political leaders who are facing serious money laundering charges that they cannot escape accountability.

Currently, former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif is in jail because he was unable to prove trail of his property outside Pakistan. In July 2017, he was removed from the office by the Supreme Court because his family could not account for its finances and opulent purchases of houses in the UK.

- Advertisement -

Similarly former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari is also facing charges of mega money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Political observers also pointed out that the Army's announcement of harsh sentence to senior army officers is also aimed at silencing those quarters who claim that there is no accountability for army.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 