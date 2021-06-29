 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/29/21

PRESS RELEASE: Rob Kall's Birthday Declared Nat'l Holiday

By (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (43 fans)


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA

Press Release: "During President Biden's scheduled afternoon nap today, VP Kamala Harris declared June 29th as a national holiday to celebrate Rob Kall's birthday. Highways are clogged as crowds flock to urban centers for huge parties, parades and appearances by international celebrities. Alice Cooper has written a new song in honor of the occasion."

Rob Kall is loved and admired by many of America's most famous cultural icons.


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA

Some of his fans might come as a surprise to those who don't know Rob personally.


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA

Rob has touched the lives of people of different political philosophies, parties, religions, genders, even species.


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA

Rob Kall's birthday is an opportunity for all of us to unite and feel the love.

Happy Birthday, Rob Kall!


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA


(Image by John Rachel, Political Essayist & Bipolar Satirist)   Details   DMCA

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 43 fans, 94 articles, 4210 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

In a move that surprised everyone except those of us who know what a great guy Rob Kall is, the Biden administration has declared June 29th a National Holiday in celebration of Rob Kall's birthday!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 at 1:49:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2676 articles, 5324 quicklinks, 6871 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Finally, some recognition.

Here are I a few years (52 years actually) younger at age 18 (to save you doing the math.)


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 at 1:55:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 