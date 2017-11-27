- Advertisement -

Okay. That hasn't happened yet. But we're creeping towards that situation with Trump bypassing the Dodd Frank legislation which made it clear that there was a succession path for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB.) The head of the agency, Richard Cordray, had appointed Leandra English effective acting director. The law, passed by congress made it clear that the president does not appoint a director. The Dodd Frank bill specifies that the acting director becomes the director until the senate approves a new appointee.

But herr president, the POSPOTUS, has appointed Mick Mulvaney, who, through his history and past statements, has made it clear he will gut the agency and make it impotent. Mulvaney has referred to the CFPB "joke in a sick, sad kind of way" and as an example of bureaucracy run amok.

If Trump is allowed to get away with this clear ignoring of the law, what will he do next? When will he go even further. Because it's not a matter of if. If he his not opposed, every step of the way, in this brazen attack on the law, it is a certainty that he will push further, and my fictional title might actually become a reality. This makes me think of how Hitler gradually eroded laws and became all powerful.

So far, watching the news networks, none of them have approached the situation from this perspective, which I believe is the biggest, most significant aspect of the story.

Trump is a malignant, narcissist and a sociopath who has absolutely zero respect for the law, except for when it serves his interests.

The White House is leaning on a pathetically weak legal position written by Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel, a scumbag lawyer who defended payday lenders in the past. His opinion was written in crayon on a napkin, in gold, Donald's favorite color. Just kidding on the napkin and crayon, but it's clear that Trump has flooded the government with appointees who are morally bankrupt extractive predators.

This has happened before, where a president has had an Assistant Attorney General write up a bogus opinion. Bush did it regarding torture. Obama did it to cover his ass on drone killings. I'm not sure what the defense against sleazy Asssistant Attorney General opinion writing is, but we need to come up with strong ones. This has to stop.

Both Leandra English and Mick Mulvaney are claiming they are in charge. Mulvaney's aide tweeted a photo of Mulvaney pretending he's working. And more important, Mulvaney brought a bag of donuts for CFPB employees (no doubt paid for by taxpayers.)

RT @CZ: @MickMulvaneyOMB sitting in director's office. Already hard at work as acting director at cfpb. https://t.co/I1fwo2SYap at https://t.co/I1fwo2SYap — Terri Woodham (@terribearri89) November 27, 2017

Leandra English has filed suit, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Mick Mulvaney from taking control of the CFPB.

