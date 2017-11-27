Power of Story Send a Tweet        
#POSPOTUS Trump Bypasses Senate, Appoints Koch to Supreme Court

Today, Donald Trump removed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and appointed David Koch to replace her, bypassing previous laws and the process of senate approval.

Okay. That hasn't happened yet. But we're creeping towards that situation with Trump bypassing the Dodd Frank legislation which made it clear that there was a succession path for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB.) The head of the agency, Richard Cordray, had appointed Leandra English effective acting director. The law, passed by congress made it clear that the president does not appoint a director. The Dodd Frank bill specifies that the acting director becomes the director until the senate approves a new appointee.

But herr president, the POSPOTUS, has appointed Mick Mulvaney, who, through his history and past statements, has made it clear he will gut the agency and make it impotent. Mulvaney has referred to the CFPB "joke in a sick, sad kind of way" and as an example of bureaucracy run amok.

If Trump is allowed to get away with this clear ignoring of the law, what will he do next? When will he go even further. Because it's not a matter of if. If he his not opposed, every step of the way, in this brazen attack on the law, it is a certainty that he will push further, and my fictional title might actually become a reality. This makes me think of how Hitler gradually eroded laws and became all powerful.

So far, watching the news networks, none of them have approached the situation from this perspective, which I believe is the biggest, most significant aspect of the story.

Trump is a malignant, narcissist and a sociopath who has absolutely zero respect for the law, except for when it serves his interests.

The White House is leaning on a pathetically weak legal position written by Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel, a scumbag lawyer who defended payday lenders in the past. His opinion was written in crayon on a napkin, in gold, Donald's favorite color. Just kidding on the napkin and crayon, but it's clear that Trump has flooded the government with appointees who are morally bankrupt extractive predators.

This has happened before, where a president has had an Assistant Attorney General write up a bogus opinion. Bush did it regarding torture. Obama did it to cover his ass on drone killings. I'm not sure what the defense against sleazy Asssistant Attorney General opinion writing is, but we need to come up with strong ones. This has to stop.

Both Leandra English and Mick Mulvaney are claiming they are in charge. Mulvaney's aide tweeted a photo of Mulvaney pretending he's working. And more important, Mulvaney brought a bag of donuts for CFPB employees (no doubt paid for by taxpayers.)

Leandra English has filed suit, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Mick Mulvaney from taking control of the CFPB.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David Macko

(Member since Jan 25, 2017), 2 comments


Unfortunately, the Constitution does not allow President Trump to appoint David Koch to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Very fortunately for you, he appears to be violating the Constitution much less than his recent predecessors and does not have authoritarian tendencies.Otherwise, the rotting corpses of Hillary Rodham Clinton, Barack Obama, Upchuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and a list two long to present here would be in ditches alongside some country roads.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 4:44:30 PM

Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2326 articles, 5169 quicklinks, 5634 comments, 494 diaries


while I put up with Trump support from close family, I have no interest in putting up with it from random trump-morons.

I find the idea of rotting corpses interesting. But keep in mind the old line that when you point one finger at someone you have three fingers pointing at you-- in terms of lying in ditches.

I'd agreee that Trump's predecessors have also engaged in criminal behavior. There haven't been many who did not deserve impeachment, including Obama. But Trump is, by far the worst, in history and deserves more than any other, the acronym POSPOTUS.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 7:28:55 PM

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 13 fans, 1882 comments


Rob, from My Cataract-inflicted viewpoint - the Democratic Party is dead...DEAD!
D E A D !!!

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 8:59:31 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 7 fans, 706 comments


Your headline caused serious palpitations! Not nice to do to old ladies.
:) :) :)

Mick Mulvaney already caused apoplexy.

One good thing: Trump is making it SO bad that new people are paying attention, waking up.

Somebody PLEASE pay the MSM enough to scream the truth.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 4:46:22 PM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3963 comments


Ditto! Not good for my tachycardia.

We do need to make a ton of noise over this. Let's get busy!

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 5:15:30 PM

