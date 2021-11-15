POLITICAL POEMS: Two Sonnets On Our War With Russia



'Public Domain: President William Clinton and President Boris Nikolayevich Yeltsin, 1995 (NARA)'

Two Sonnets On Our War With Russia

by John Kendall Hawkins

1. We Miss Boris Yeltsin Blues

Yikes, I keep having visions of Yeltsin dancing

like a Mandela fool, his soft snapping fingers

doing legless Russian squat work -- The Barynya! --

gin-soused, Western-friendly, "Slick Willy," his best friend

in the world, laughing at his wit -- The Cold War's End!;

The KGB saw an orthodoxal sinner.

Putin wept, swore -- the humiliation lingers

to this day, when proud Russian troops are advancing

to the Ukrainian border to "exercise."

We gave them Yeltsin and maybe they gave us Trump

for seeing the world according to Forrest Gump,

choc'laty boxful and yum-fulfilling surprise.

I'm on Russian roulette life support, three clicks in,

and then I fade to black and big bang mortal sin.

2. Let the Panic Games Begin

The Russians first gave a mad world Covid-19

vaccine in August '20 and called it Sputnik.

The sh*t hit the fans of Cold War types who could glean

the meaning of Russia's ruling fooling nutnik,

Vlad Putin, bare-chested Pale Rider on horseback.

And suddenly, in her panic, America

was flooding the market with Covid vaccine gack,

driving vaxxers and MAGAs to Hysterica.

Personally, I saw trouble with the Stuxnet,

the homophonic excess bristled me jib,

firing one over the bow of the cybernet,

knowing the Yanks' "Wasn't me" was a fib.

Rolling pearlharbors ahead -- why not sputniks, too?

Ice Station Zebras. Open the gates of the zoo.