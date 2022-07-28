 
 
Life Arts    H3'ed 7/28/22

POEM: When Titans of Toxic Masculinity Fist-Bump

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Biden MBS fist bump
(Image by Photograph Source: Saudi Press Agency)   Details   DMCA

I saw it but couldn't believe it:

Avuncular Joe fist-bumping MBS.

The body language of his eyes

told me MBS was no Corn Pop.

A chain link length just wouldn't cut it.

Then, I thought the audacious:

What if MBS gave Joe MERS with that bump

to see him freefall into his own twin shining shoes,

his neurons going pop-pop-pop-pop like unrivettings?

And how come Joe BTW hasn't isolated?

I had to isolate. What, am I Black?

Fisting seems like something out of Trump's playbook.

But Trump was a curtsy guy.

Paying Adnan for the yacht.

That Adnan bought with Iran/Contra money.

Which is to say taxpayer dollars.

When Reagan said Keep Them,

did the hostages go back to playing pinochle?

.

(I read somewhere that Wagner was dressed as a girl as a kid by his Mom.

No wait, that was Nietzsche. Then Elizabeth stole his Will to Power

and tried to steal his Golden Ball to sell to the bunker mentality himself.

But Wagner did go around in pink dressing robes. Brunhilde.

And King Ludwig who kept Wagner from debtor's prison

traipsed and tra-la-lahed around the Disney castle in his frillsome undies,

not because he was gay, but because he was mad you see.)

.

Bush saw them as a Family Guy --

the bin Ladens and the House of Saud --

too big to fail,

like Wall Street.

.

The Seven Pillars of Wisdom.

El Aurens, years later, tooling around

on a motorcycle named George V instead of a camel named Joe

on Dorset roads instead of up and down

the nameless desert David Lean dunes

still mooning on that fateful frostheaved road

about his conversion on the road to Damascus

at the hands and glands of Ottoman Turks

at the end of one Empire and the beginning of another

fin de siecle over the handlebars of George V, Bugger Bognor!

I don't know why we curtsy to, or fist-bump with

these snarling Omar Sharifs riding Donkey Pump Winners,

or invite them to dinner like they were Sydney Poitier

although it would be interesting to hear them assay

on how they planned It, over shawarmas and pilaf and lemon ,

and politely ask how they'd like it if we rocked the Kabaa

and how come the NSA headquarters looks like the Kabaa

and how strange to know, to be told by Snowden

that the NSA acres were once his forebear's slave plantation --

stolen by The Man. Were his leaks a form of payback?

And MBS would answer: They call me Mr. Tibbs

and politely ask for more of Mom's potato salad.

.

T-Rex Oil. Like Montezuma's Revenge

for a world that has shat the bed

of roses that once meant love.

.

O the moment's sordid epiphany!

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

Tell A Friend