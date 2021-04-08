Postcard Sky
Picture
a gull shrieking
to cancel his aloneness
framed within a postcard sky
that cannot be delivered.
POEM: Picture
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
