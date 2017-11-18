Power of Story
PKK leader Duran Kalkan indication about the war in Turkey!

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
The year 2018 is the 40th birthday of PKK organization. PKK leader Duran Kalkan said that the PKK central committee saw the 40th-year significance. And the PKK central committee prepared a special plan for the 40th year of the Kurdish people's struggle to achieve peace and freedom for people in Kurdistan.

He called on PKK members and Kurdish people to be prepared for the better years to come.

The PKK central committee recognized that the victory of defeating ISIS Islamic terrorist forces in Syria changed the balance of power in the Middle East.

Turkish Islamist government and Qatar helped ISIS Islamic terrorist forces in Syria to defeat Kurdish people forces in Syria, while the US air forces helped Kurdish people in Syria to liberate the city of Raqqa-Syria as the 'capital' of the ISIS Islamic terrorist caliphate (Islamic Empire).

The Kurdish people's victories in Syria pushed Turkey as the leader of Islamic Sunni extremist to seek the alliance with Iran as the leader of Islamic Shi'a extremist.

Turkey and Iran helped Iraqi Shi'a forces to attack the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) region of Barzani and Talabani mafia organization as loyal to Turkey and Iran, while the US looked another way. Barzani and Talabani mafia families lost 51% of KRG land now. The Peshmerga forces of mafia families lasted only a few hours of the war.

Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria are united against Kurdish people under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan. The PKK leader is very popular in Kurdistan now. PKK revolution is attracting millions of Kurds, which are pushing the Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa, and Turks of Mongolia to unite against Kurdish people forces in the Kurdistan.

For the first time the Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa, and Turks of Mongolia are afraid to lose power and invite the entire original Caucasian people to take back the land from people who came from India, Africa, and Mongolia originally.

The land from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia belongs to Caucasian people. Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa, and Turks of Mongolia are occupiers of Caucasian people's land.

References

Kalkan: Sala 40. wÃª bibe sala ÅoreÅÃª

click here

Raqqa, ISIS 'Capital,' Is Captured, U.S.-Backed Forces Say

click here

 

Hamma Mirwaisi
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

