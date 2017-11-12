Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

PKK Terrorist drone was shot down by the Turkish army!

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)


(Image by Daily News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The US, EU countries, and Israel are terrorist in the eyes of the Islamist President of Turkey and Ayatollah of Iran. But the Turkish media like to repeat this statement below in every news or article for the readers to read in the hope they will dislike PKK Kurdish forces: 'The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, Israel, the European Union, and the United States.'

If the US, EU countries, and Israel are terrorist, how they can call PKK terrorist? It is only to help ease the Turkish madness toward themselves. It works; they are selling weapons to Turks to kill civilians and accepting Turkish explanation that 'Everyone Is a Terrorist' who wants freedom and peace from Turkish murderers.

Turkish army lost the war to PKK Kurdish forces on Zagros Mountain range from the Black Sea to Northern Iran-Iraq border and now President Erdogan's son-in-laws are manufacturing bomb-laden drone to be used against the PKK forces instead of using Turkish armed forces.

Turkish President Erdogan and his family must be ready to take revenge from PKK forces for the generation to come. PKK could use the bomb-laden drone to kill President Erdogan and his family members too. The rule of war is you kill others, then you should be ready to be killed by others too. You can not be protected anymore like before.

- Advertisement -

PKK is an organization that will take revenge. Anyone dares to kill PKK members, they should be prepared to be killed by the PKK forces. PKK members are working together as family members. And now they have the technology to use bomb-laden drones too.

Turkish President Erdogan is thinking that he will get away with murder. He hopes to stay in power for many generations to come. But bomb-laden drones can do the job anytime. They do not need to wait for the generation to come. You can fly the bomb-laden drone in the Ankara-Turkey too.

The world is changing rapidly; no one is secure anymore. The rapid technology development can help or harm people.

- Advertisement -

Indeed, PKK has every right to use any means for self-defense.

References

In Erdogan's Turkey, Everyone Is a Terrorist

click here

Erdogan: The US is 'sheltering a terrorist'

click here

- Advertisement -

Erdogan questions why U.S. has armed Syrian Kurdish 'terrorists,' disputes claims of dictatorship

click here

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

President Trump is facing A second front which will be known as the Russian alliance with Turkey and Iran!

Why Turkish MIT Failed to Kidnap Cemil Bayak the Second in Command of PKK

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 