The US, EU countries, and Israel are terrorist in the eyes of the Islamist President of Turkey and Ayatollah of Iran. But the Turkish media like to repeat this statement below in every news or article for the readers to read in the hope they will dislike PKK Kurdish forces: 'The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, Israel, the European Union, and the United States.'

If the US, EU countries, and Israel are terrorist, how they can call PKK terrorist? It is only to help ease the Turkish madness toward themselves. It works; they are selling weapons to Turks to kill civilians and accepting Turkish explanation that 'Everyone Is a Terrorist' who wants freedom and peace from Turkish murderers.

Turkish army lost the war to PKK Kurdish forces on Zagros Mountain range from the Black Sea to Northern Iran-Iraq border and now President Erdogan's son-in-laws are manufacturing bomb-laden drone to be used against the PKK forces instead of using Turkish armed forces.

Turkish President Erdogan and his family must be ready to take revenge from PKK forces for the generation to come. PKK could use the bomb-laden drone to kill President Erdogan and his family members too. The rule of war is you kill others, then you should be ready to be killed by others too. You can not be protected anymore like before.

PKK is an organization that will take revenge. Anyone dares to kill PKK members, they should be prepared to be killed by the PKK forces. PKK members are working together as family members. And now they have the technology to use bomb-laden drones too.

Turkish President Erdogan is thinking that he will get away with murder. He hopes to stay in power for many generations to come. But bomb-laden drones can do the job anytime. They do not need to wait for the generation to come. You can fly the bomb-laden drone in the Ankara-Turkey too.

The world is changing rapidly; no one is secure anymore. The rapid technology development can help or harm people.

Indeed, PKK has every right to use any means for self-defense.

