The daily fighting of PKK forces against Turkish armed forces are non-stop. Kurds and Turks are killing one another because of the dictator of Turkey known as Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan wants to establish the Islamic Erdogan Empire for his descendant similar to Ottoman bey who established Islamic Ottoman Empire.

Erdogan is doing this in wrong time. The western and eastern (the US and Russia) are very powerful technologically. They are never going to allow third-world country like Turkey and Iran to do such things. Who wants Islam to have empire with technologies. If Islam had control of atomic bomb, they are going to use it now.

The atomic bomb of Pakistan is controlled otherwise Islamist was using such bombs.

Islamic fanatics is growing and die out in time because they are without technologies to continue with killing humanity. The era of Prophet Muhammad and Ottoman bay is over.

Reference

PKK is using the missile to hit Turkish military targets like this in Turkey daily.

