PATRICK LAWRENCE: The War Against Us

From Consortium News

The nature of the war against Americans in the past, is the nature of the war now.



(Image by U.S. Embassy Uruguay) Details DMCA



As some readers may have noticed, Antony Blinken has the State Department festooning its embassies around the world with "BLM" banners and the rainbow flag of the sexual identity movement known commonly as LGBTQI+.

As our virtuous secretary of state explained in April, when he authorized these advertisements for America's splendidly raised consciousness, the BLM pennant commemorates the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year; the familiar LGBTQI+ colors will fly on our flagpoles in foreign capitals "for the duration of the 2021 Pride season." So our guitar-strumming chief diplomat put it when announcing this -- this policy, I suppose we are to call it.

Taking the very serious cause for equal rights and turning it into cover for an extremely aggressive foreign policy, it makes for a pretty weird sight, if you have seen any of the pictures. Then again, so does our Tony as he flits around the world on the wings of an angel.

In the same line, there is that CIA recruitment advertisement made public in May, the instantly infamous "woke video." This is an absolute doozy, as all who have given it the 2 minutes 26 seconds it requires, seem to agree. "I am a woman of color, I am the daughter of immigrants, I understand complicated policy questions but can belt out a folk song in Spanish, I suffer a trendy form of anxiety. I earned my way up the ranks of this organization," and I am a spook: This is the gist, as insidious as it is hopeless.

"The intelligence community," we are reminded, is an equal opportunity employer. One is not surprised: It has long been evident there are simply not enough Yalies to get done -- all the subversions, coup-fomenting, drug-dealing, assassinations, and media corruption -- the agency is charged with executing -- all in its defense of democracy, of course.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, those among us with the shrill voices of children continue to defend the veracity of a chemical weapons attack in Syria three years ago -- even as the evidence of a put-up job and the corruption rife at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons -- is open-and-shut.

Aaron Mate' has owned this story since his reports in The Grayzone appeared earlier this year, though others, including your columnist, were on the case at the time the false flag was hoisted.

To be noted: The mainstream press has scandalously left the OPCW story unreported. It is independent media, or allegedly independent media, that smear Mate' and others with the usual light-as-air charges -- creatures of Assad, paid by the Russians, and so on. An especially vulgar commentator who goes by the Twitter name Vaushand who poses as a "libertarian socialist," we must not miss that -- now takes to comparing "Assadists" such as Mate', whose reporting has been exemplary, with Holocaust deniers.

Out in Silicon Valley, we have Reddit, among the most influential social media platforms now active, censoring thousands of users whose views do not conform to official versions of events and to our official ideology altogether. This is evidently the work of one Jessica Ashooh, a 30-something who moved over from the Atlantic Council -- NATO-funded, U.S. government-funded -- five years ago to serve as "director of policy."

Ashooh's background, which includes a spell as a propaganda adviser in Abu Dhabi, is strongly suggestive of spookery, or at a minimum, objectionable collaboration with intelligence agencies.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).