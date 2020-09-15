1

I'm tired of periods and

Words that end sentences

I'm tired of waking up to

Days that end in oblivion

I'm tired of writing sentences

This sentence is out of order

I am at a mountain lodge

I am the timekeeper

The workshop gets started

The conference room is filling up with students

Papers are being handed around

I hand his watch back to the facilitator

I am outside of time

When I have my phone

There are no mountains

I don't have my phone

I am out of time

When I look at the mountain

Outside the window

I am outside

A purple cloud is behind the mountains

The mountains are behind this poem

This poem is behind time

This poem will never end

It isn't about anything

I'm tired of this poem

2

I'm tired of this poem

It isn't about anything

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).