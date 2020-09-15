1
I'm tired of periods and
Words that end sentences
I'm tired of waking up to
Days that end in oblivion
I'm tired of writing sentences
This sentence is out of order
I am at a mountain lodge
I am the timekeeper
The workshop gets started
The conference room is filling up with students
Papers are being handed around
I hand his watch back to the facilitator
I am outside of time
When I have my phone
There are no mountains
I don't have my phone
I am out of time
When I look at the mountain
Outside the window
I am outside
A purple cloud is behind the mountains
The mountains are behind this poem
This poem is behind time
This poem will never end
It isn't about anything
I'm tired of this poem
2
I'm tired of this poem
It isn't about anything
