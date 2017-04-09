Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Out of Control Military

The Department of Defense (DOD) has not allowed an audit for more than twenty years. Does it make any sense in any way to give them another fifty four billion dollars? Ordinary citizens should consider this to be utterly bone-headed.

So what does not providing an audit for twenty years mean? This is no rounding error rather eight thousand, seven hundred billion dollars of 'our' money unaccounted for. It is important to understand this is also 8.7 trillion dollars worth of military behavior carried out in the dark by a sickly bloated military that is so large and insidiously influential over our political system our weak corrupt politicians exert no meaningful oversight. Clearly, any military component of society is a sociopathic entity within that society that requires strong democratic oversight without which the illusion of democracy is just that--illusion.

I can say with confidence that if you/we knew all the behavior our military is carrying out in the dark you would become deeply angry, then profoundly frightened. This dollar number is the writing on the wall; we can see the significance of this--it isn't democracy. I,m not suggesting you can do a damn thing about this but we can call it by it real name. We know that when corporations garner control, ownership really, over our politicians that is classic fascism--typically, fascism includes an ungovernable military-hello!

All of us know the US military has leveled the Middle East and is still hard at work reducing the rubble to ever smaller pieces. Most of us know the Russian military is about a puny ten per-cent of the known size of the of the US military and the same is true for China. No-one and nothing can challenge the US which is the biggest dog on planet earth and despite all the deception and misdirection fed to this seriously programmed population that the 'devil (ISIS et-al) is making us do it, what you see is what the big dog wants. Isis was armed with guns run out of Benghazi (39 CIA agents there until they were evicted) and manned with disenfranchised Iraqi military for the sole purpose of augmenting the rational for the perpetual war on terror. This is all theater and we are an easy audience. A sad element of this is the horrific refugee reality their plan embodies. That this sick international crime has so harmed so many innocent souls cries out for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. Ultimately, I suppose, the perpetrators are us.

Further, some of us know the US military has a large presence in Africa called Africom. The Africom commander claims they have but one base in Africa but in truth Africom is crawling all over the continent. The military and our government say they are in Africa to promote American interests so God help Africa!

With 8.7 trillion dollars spent in the dark over the past 20 years no one can claim to know or understand just 'how' dark and sick is our military and the powerful few who direct their activities. No sane, balanced human could countenance spending another 54 billion dollars on this profoundly devolved organization.

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

