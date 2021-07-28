Out Of Guantanamo Too

It is known that not a single one of the hundreds of men kidnapped, detained and tort ured in Guantanamo were tried and convicted of any crimes or activities connected to Al Queda or 9/11. The absence of guilt of any detainee and the continued presence of the torture site (20 yrs) tells us its true purpose. Guantanamo was created to divert our attention from the true perpetrators of 9/11--certainly not the detainees.

I often speak to the need for better citizenry. Foundational to this is doing all we can to insist government be honest and to guide their behavior.--not be the acquiescent sheep we so clearly are. The 9/11 event is an outstanding portal, a wide open door to willing citizens to 'see' the crimes against humanity that Guantanamo was created to divert our attention away from. Not just the humanity in Guantanamo, we American citizens as well.

The best way to pursue this understanding is to read several of the excellent books on 9/11 exposing the lies written by good citizens and not sheep. Still here I will expose two notable and obvious lies told us all. Therefore, I ask 'you': is it possible for a commercial sized airplane to crash into the eighteen inch thick steel reinforced concrete walls of the Pentagon creating a mere ten foot square hole and leave not a single scrap of wreckage inside or outside the hole? The wingspan was 150 feet and the tail section stood 38 feet above the bottom of the fuselage. Good citizens would scream bloody murder for an answer to this lie. It stuns me they were so damned certain we were as lame as we are. It is true that a host of media did question the official storyline soon after the event. Five days after 9/11 they were sent weaponized anthrax killing five and injuring seventeen. This anthrax was traced to our US Military Biological Warfare Lab. Only dirty elements of our government have access to this lab and the capacity and the morality to carry out 9/11. The questioning ended. Still, we are many and good citizenship needs be lived bravely.

One further official 9/11 lie is the demolition of building #7. This building was part of the trade tower complex and was a work site for various government intel agencies, elements of the CIA, the secret service and others. If you look you can find clear video of the 47 story building being professionally demolished. and dropped in its own foot print. Do you, does anyone think foreign hijackers roamed this building with tools and explosives removing paneling and placing the explosives. Further, is it plausible that foreign agent ran through the building yelling for everyone to get out before the explosives were set off?

So clearly we need be better citizens sufficient to see and call out obvious lies. Closing Guantanamo is the right and decent thing to do . Exposing the purpose of Guantanamo is a righteous exercise in proactive citizenship so needed to save ourselves should we possess that capacity.

Don Scotten

