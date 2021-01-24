No yellow bricks to guide

Our semi-precious way

Littered with the goodluck stones

That once served our purpose.





But don't be fooled

By the shining of

Our semi-precious way;

Our luck has run out.





No more magic for us

On this path of beauty

No spells (or curses)

No protections from Oz





From the suits behind the curtain

From the stale halls of debate.

The fireworks mean nothing.

They only scare the pigeons.





They make me think of war.

How can we continue

On our semi-precious way

Without the wink and nod





Of a patriarchal godhead?

Or at least without our Easy Pass,

Power objects Our credit

Our proofs of purchase





Our good luck charms

Our synchronous devices

That are charging while we sleep

Remembering our passwords





With clues to who we are

Should we forget

Our semi-precious way.

What is your mother's maiden name?





What is your favorite fruit?

What is our sustainable dream

For the precious world we broke?

What is our new path forward?