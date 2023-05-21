Our Supine News Media, Ukraine, And Post-Cold War American Aggression



Russia Ukraine War

(Image by manhhai) Details DMCA



"Is it true that Bakhmut is now under complete control by Russian forces and only await[s] [Yevgeny] Prigozhin's and/or [Sergei] Shoigu's meeting with Putin to celebrate the biggest military victory of Russia's SMO? Where is General Zaluzhnyi? Why hasn't he been seen in current video since April 14? Prigozhin says he probably was killed by a Russian missile strike. It so, why hasn't the Times reported it? Is it true that Kiev fired 32 Patriot missiles into the air just a few days ago? Why? And why hasn't the Times reported it? Is it true that Russian missiles took out five Patriot launchers and one (of two) radars? Is it true that Russia has shot down seven of Britain's Storm Shadow missiles? If so, why haven't you reported it? More generally, has there been a single Wunderwaffe from the U.S. or Europe that Russia has not successfully countered? Is it true that on May 12 alone, 1725 Ukrainian soldier were killed on the Donbas front? If true, why didn't you report it? Are you aware that, as far as unsourced casualty counts from the Pentagon or the British MoD are concerned, historian Geoffrey Roberts recommends dividing those for Russia by ten and multiplying those for Ukraine by ten? Do you know that Retired Col. Douglas MacGregor claims that 300,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died during this SMO? Who's really running out of missiles, Russia or Ukraine? Why has Russia been able to launch so many missiles during the month of May? Ukraine seems to have run out of S-300s and Buks. If Kiev fired 32 Patriots on one night and the U.S. manufactures only 250 per year, how long can Kiev (or the U.S.) hold out? There were two gigantic explosions at major ammo/weapon's centers, one of them at Khmelnytski. Did those explosions obliterate newly delivered weapons and ammo from the West? Why don't you correct obviously contradictory Ukrainian claims about the number of missiles/drones shot down by Ukraine on any given day when there are separate contradictory claims by another spokesperson, for example, about power losses Ukraine suffered that day? Do you believe that Ukraine shot down any kinzhal missiles or simply fired at decoys? Do you believe that it is merely a coincidence that Zelensky has largely stayed out of his country ever since the failed drone assassination attempt on Putin in Moscow? Or is Zelensky a dead man walking?

I receive these reports from other sources and they stand in stark contrast to your largely pro-Ukrainian propaganda. Why and when should I believe you? You seem to cherry-pick Ukrainian military successes while overlooking the fact that, in general, Ukraine is getting clobbered

Walter C. Uhler

Talking about "clobbered," on the very day when I sent my queries to the New York Times, former CIA operative, Larry Johnson wrote: "The tempo of the war underway in Ukraine has shifted dramatically in Russia's favor and Ukraine has no answer. It is running out of artillery shells, tanks, aircraft and, most importantly, trained fighters who can execute large unit maneuvers" (sonar21.com)

One day later, Prigozhin -- the head of the Wagner forces engaged in the bulk of the fighting against the Ukrainians in Bakhmut -- proclaimed the city's capture. A day later, on May 21st, Russia's state media celebrated the capture of Bakhmut, easily the largest single victory by either side since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That same day the analyst at the Military Summary Channel provided a detailed list of losses suffered by Ukraine in Bakhmut during its 224 days of war, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense. Of the approximately 39,000 Ukrainian military casualties, some 23,000 were killed. Ukraine lost the equivalent of $7.85 billion in equipment, including some 100 vehicles, 2,700 drones and 23 planes. Predictably, given the ongoing propaganda war between Russia and the West, Russia's MOD didn't provide numbers for Russian casualties and equipment destroyed during the battle. But their losses must have been high, even if significantly lower than those suffered by Ukraine.

As of May 21st, the Times still had not responded to my letter of the 19th. Now, it must be said that the Times is only the foremost of American (and British) news media propagandists for Ukraine. Just like CNN began pimping for conservative viewers by broadcasting Donald Trump's outrageous town hall meeting, corporate America's decision makers in the news media have decided to go all in on the Biden administration's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Echoing the Soviet period when its news media marched in lockstep with official Soviet policy, CNN, MSNBC, ABC World News, NBC News, CBS News, The Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, Foreign Policy and Foreign Affairs, among others, routinely "report" what officials in the Biden administration say or what officials in the corrupt Zelensky regime feed them. The Post, The Atlantic, and The Bulwark feature the opinions of notorious neocons; you know, the people who championed the Bush/Cheney illegal, immoral invasion of Iraq and then the coup overturning Yanukovych's pro-Russia government in Ukraine. To their credit, most of the propagandists frequently assert that they cannot independently verify many of the pro-Ukrainian assertions by the Biden administration or the Zelensky regime. But, significantly, they seldom report Russian Ministry of Defense claims, even when similar caveats would allow such reporting. Today, the 21st, these propagandists are shamelessly falling all over themselves in an attempt to deny the Bakhmut has been captured.

One major exception to the frenzied group think that has captured the Western media is Harper's Magazine. Its June issue contains an article titled: "Why are we in Ukraine?" The answer to that question is found in the subtitle: "On the Dangers of American Hubris."

Ever since our colonial period, what became the United States has been populated by braggarts. From John Winthrop's "city on a hill" to Lincoln's "the last best hope for earth," to Ronald Reagan's "last best hope for mankind," to Madeline Albright's "indispensable nation;" America's leaders have not been shy about extolling American exceptionalism. It's all a lie of course, given that it took the enslavement of Africans to provide free or cheap labor, as well as the murder or displacement of the Indians -- to steal their land -- in order to create the fabulous wealth that allowed American white supremacy to flourish and penetrate virtually all of our institutions. Thus, it wasn't an accident when the country's first naturalization act (of 1790) denied the possibility of citizenship to anyone except certain free white people. Granted, other people in other lands lie and create myths about their particular country's greatness, but the United States possesses the loudest megaphones.

But, as the authors Benjamin Schwarz and Christopher Layne see it, the leaders of post-Cold War America took their triumphalism and hubris to a new level, arrogating to themselves the right to intervene anywhere around the world where the absence of democracy in another country posed a threat to our way of life. It's no longer "live and let live." For example, President George W. Bush - well into his disastrous illegal, immoral, regime changing invasion of Iraq to impose democracy there -- declared "the survival of liberty in our land increasingly depends on the success of liberty in other lands." In this he differed little from his predecessor, President Clinton who claimed: that "the security of the United States demands 'a focus on relations within nations, on a nation's form of governance, on its economic structure.'"

Clinton, as is well known, made what the eminent Soviet scholar, George Kennan, dubbed the "fateful error" of endorsing the expansion of NATO, NATO's expansion and unprovoked aggression began the process of gradually turning a friendly Russia into an adversary, as Kennan predicted. Every Russian leader - Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin, and Vladimir Putin -- warned the West about the danger that NATO expansion posed to Russia. Western leaders arrogantly dismissed Russia's warnings, as if they knew better what constituted a threat to Russia than the Russian themselves.

The Eisenhower Media Network, in a recent full-page letter in the New York Times, condemned the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine, but significantly, added that "Profit from weapons sales was a major factor" explaining why the U.S. pushed for NATO's expansion. "Facing opposition to NATO expansion, a group of neoconservatives and top executives of U.S. weapons manufacturers formed the U.S. Committee to expand NATO. Between 1996 and 1998, the largest arms manufacturers spent $51 million ($94 million today) on lobbying and millions more on campaign contributions. With this largess, NATO expansion quicky became a done deal, after which U.S. weapons manufacturers sold billions of dollars of weapons to the new NATO members." (sonar21.com, May 19th).

Authors Schwarz and Layne add that America's post-Cold War leaders learned the wrong lesson from President Kennedy's "victory" over the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis. They uncritically accepted the the idea that a willingness to use force could often coerce an adversary to back down - as the Soviets supposedly did - without actually needing to use that force. This belief further fueled America's aggressive tendencies. Only those willing to read the small print would have learned that the Soviet Union did not back down, but only removed its missiles from Cuba after the United States agreed to remove similar missiles from Turkey and Italy. News of the actual and secret agreement came much later, long after the Kennedy tough guy reputation took root in America's political psyche.

America's expansive view of threats to its security and its willingness to threaten force or actually use force have been nothing short of disastrous. Often using an ever-expanding and aggressive NATO as the tip of its spear, the U.S. has invaded Panama, overseen NATO's unprovoked bombing of Yugoslavia, led an illegal, immoral invasion of Iraq, sanctioned NATO's bombing of Libya and the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi's regime, and "semi-covertly" promoted regime change in Ukraine "by destabilizing [pro-Russia President] Yanukovych."

The U.S.-led coup in Ukraine provoked President Putin to seize Russian speaking Crimea and support Russian speaking separatists in the Donbas. It was not a knee-jerk reaction. As authors Schwarz and Layne tell us, it was at the 2008 conference in Bucharest, where President Bush proclaimed Georgia and Ukraine to be the next candidates for inclusion into NATO, that Putin warned President Bush, "if Ukraine joins NATO.it will do so without Crimea and the eastern regions. It will simply fall apart."

After President Obama, Vice-President Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the neocons Victoria Nuland and Antony Blinken doubled down for eight years by arming Ukraine and building fortified lines, the newly elected Zelensky jettisoned his peace platform that brought him to power in favor of preparations for a massive attack on the Donbas. Aware of such preparations, Putin pre-empted that attack by invading Ukraine. Obviously, the prospect of Ukraine in NATO was at least as intolerable to Russia as Soviet missiles in Cuba were to the U.S.

Authors Schwarz and Layne assert that the Biden administration "will not entertain an end to the conflict until Russia is handed a decisive defeat." That, however, is not going to happen. More likely is a Russian defeat of Ukraine. Recall that even President Obama was wise enough to acknowledge the Russia possesses escalation dominance in the area. Thus, as Russia marches toward victory in Ukraine, one that at least and finally wrests control over the Donbas, will America and NATO attempt to double down - increasing the already high risk of nuclear war -- perhaps by activating the 20,000 troops from the 82nd and 101st Airborne Brigades inexplicably near the border between Poland and Ukraine? Or might they be forced to accept a defeat, one which chastens an arrogant United States and leads to the dissolution of NATO? Although highly unlikely, these are the two changes that the authors believe to be necessary for the West to "pursue a more tolerant relationship with a recalcitrant world."