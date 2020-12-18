Our Stuff Weighs More Than All Living Things on the Planet

It would be easy to blame the increase in our footprint on the increase in human population, which grew rapidly in the 20th century yet is now slowing. But that would almost certainly be wrong: recent calculations have found that the richest one percent of human beings produce more than double the carbon dioxide than the poorest 50 percent do; presumably, some similar ratio would apply to the volume of infrastructure and the consumption of plastic. (To get a visceral sense of the gulf between people, it's always useful to refer back to the photographer Peter Menzel's 1994 project, "Material World," in which he enlisted 15 other photographers to help him take pictures of statistically average families in dozens of countries standing in front of all their possessions. He needed a cherry picker to take a wide-enough shot to encompass the American family's materiel.)

I actually don't feel the need to draw any conclusions from this remarkable new fact -- I just feel the need to let it settle in my mind and inform my outlook from this point on. We are an overwhelming force.

The Goldman prize may be the world's most prestigious environmental award. It is given annually to a grassroots activist in each of the six inhabited continents. This year's European winner is Lucie Pinson, whom the French media call "la de'carboneuse de banques" for her work in getting French financial institutions to stop financing coal projects. From her post as the head of the think tank Reclaim Finance, she joined with other campaigners last week to announce a focus on stopping a dozen vast "carbon-bomb" megaprojects planned for the next few years. (Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.)

Congratulations on the Goldman prize. What were the keys to getting French banks to back away from coal?

Determination. We never gave up on our final objective: to push French banks to adopt over-all coal-exit policies. When French banks stopped supporting new coal projects and some coal companies, it was a great step but clearly not enough. So we kept exposing the gap between the banks' climate pledges and the money that was still flowing to the coal sector, including to companies with coal-expansion plans. We kept them accountable for the impacts of their support on people's health and on climate. We also spent a significant share of our time building a set of very specific measures that financial institutions must adopt in order to both prevent the expansion of the coal sector and support its phase-out. When you face financial giants, you soon understand the issue is not to push them to adopt a policy on coal but a robust policy on coal. Quality matters. As details matter.

Are the banks key to these "carbon bombs" you've helped identify around the world?

French banks have now stopped financing new coal projects but seem to remain oblivious of the climate urgency to also phase out oil and gas, starting with the obvious: stop financing expansion! BNP Paribas, Socie'te' Ge'ne'rale, and Cre'dit Agricole show up in the ranking of the 20 top global financiers of the companies behind the 12 carbon-bomb projects we've identified. These expansion projects alone would use up three-quarters of the total remaining carbon budget to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Our financial data show that French banks are far from walking away from companies developing the worst projects for the climate and indigenous peoples' rights. For example, BNP Paribas, Socie'te' Ge'ne'rale, Cre'dit Agricole, and BPCE have provided close to 50-billion dollars in financing to companies developing shale hydrocarbons in the Permian Basin in the United States and in the Vaca Muerta region in Argentina, the first two even being among their 15 largest financiers.

We're used to Exxon and Chevron, but tell us about the French super-major oil company, Total. Is it anywhere near capitulating to climate reality?

For sure, one can see differences between Total and Exxon and Chevron. Total does better than the U.S. majors. It started addressing its anti-climate lobbying practices; it set some greenhouse-gas reduction targets; it develops more renewables. But is Total cancelling its investments in new oil and gas projects? Absolutely not. Total is expanding fracking in Texas, planning new projects in the Arctic, and, with a Chinese oil company, building the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. There is no other magical way to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions than to reduce fossil-fuel production. When investors, including Amundi, AXA, Allianz, Legal & General, BlackRock, and many others voted against the climate resolution at Total's shareholders' meeting this year -- let's be clear -- they all trampled on their supposed support of the Paris Agreement.