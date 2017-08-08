Refresh  

Our Obsession with Trump Shows Authoritarianism Has Arrived

Ted Rall
      Page 1 of 2 pages
From Counterpunch

From flickr.com: Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America {MID-149710}
Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America
(Image by Beverly & Pack)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Bernie Sanders has joined the chorus of politicians and pundits who warn that the U.S. is sliding into authoritarianism under Trump. But he's kind of wrong about how.

There are indeed reasons to worry that civilian and constitutional rule are giving way to institutional post-democracy. Trump's cabinet and top White House staff contain enough military generals to give Pakistan a run for its money. Trump's party controls both the House and Senate yet the president prefers to dash off executive orders rather than making the necessary effort to shepherd legislation through Congress. And of course there's his police-state rhetoric, like when he "joked" that cops should bash their suspects' heads into the sides of their squad cars.

But the most reliable indicator of looming authoritarianism can be found in the media, specifically in its obsession with the president.

A study by Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy found that 41% of all news stories during the president's first 100 days were about Trump. That's three times higher than any other president. Six months in, news outlets still devote hundreds of broadcast hours and thousands of words dissecting 100-character tweets Trump dashed off in seconds at four o'clock in the morning.

Trump has a lot on his plate: healthcare, tax reform, the border wall, Venezuela for some reason. But one story towers above all others in news coverage: the Russia-Trump connection. Fifty-five percent of all stories about Trump on TV network news since Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel have been about the Russia probe, according to the conservative Media Research Center.

(Count me among the guilty: as a political cartoonist, it's hard not to notice that images of Trump garner more clicks than those about climate change. Here I go again, right here in this column.)

Americans are divided along party lines. But Trump has brought us together in one respect: he's making everyone feel anxious by creating a constant atmosphere of crisis.

The president's Republican supporters are worried sick that a Vast Left-Wing Conspiracy will force Trump out before he can carry out his promises. "BREAKING NEWS! WATCH: Top Republican Issues Warning About 'Taking Out' Trump -- This Is Terrifying..." warns an email blast from TeaParty.org. From the same email: "Establishment RINOs just teamed up with the bloodthirsty Democrats to betray their constituents and keep Obamacare -- the DISASTER that is destroying he lives of millions of Americans."

These emails hit in boxes of Republican voters at an hourly rate. Here's another: "Within the darkest, dankest bowels of our government, the Leftist Deep State has nursed its wounds and regathered its might. They're preparing for another surprise attack. The highest Deep State archons have gone absolutely berserk with gnashing, fist-bleeding, spit-flinging rage." Terrifying! Given how much effort goes into working them up, it's amazing how few gun owners go on a shooting spree.

Liberals are going crazy too. "Get Organized to Drive Out the Fascist Trump/Pence Regime. In the Name of Humanity -- We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!" urges an email from RefuseFascism.org. "We're in a crucial moment in history, when the danger of a full-out fascist regime, as we have analyzed, threatens the people all over the world and the planet itself as a viable place for humans and other species to thrive and survive." Even the bugs are doomed!

No false equivalence here -- I'm an unapologetic leftie. The point I'm making here is, everyone is obsessed with Trump, not just the media. And that obsession is a strong clue that the authoritarian era may already be underway.

For 15 years the global embodiment of authoritarian rule was Turkmenistan under former Soviet strongman Saparmurat Niyazov. Like Trump, Niyazov was a quirky megalomaniac who routinely issued executive orders on everything from grandiose construction projects (a vast man-made lake in the world's hottest desert) to the mundane (a ban on chewing tobacco, ejecting dogs from the capital because of their "unappealing odor").

Like other visitors to Turkmenistan, I was struck by the ubiquity of Niyazov's image on currency stamps, statues and posters. But what really made an impression on me was how carefully the Turkmen people studied his every move, both literally and figuratively.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto."
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Peebles

Trump doesn't have the power of an Niyazov. Nor has he accomplished much at all. He doesn't pose the threat because he doesn't have the power. He doesn't have the power because too many are opposed to him.

I think it's easier to go after Trump than confront "the systemic oppressions of capitalism and militarism." [BTW the form of capitalism we are following is not a free market at all--it's a form of corporate socialism.]

It's like a divorce. Whatever you focus on grows, I've heard. The focus is on the ex- and the divorced person tends to make that relationship and its failure the focus of their life.

Good or bad, whatever we focus on too much blinds us to more important issues of greater value. Hence the need to move on and stop thinking about the relationship and other person.

The time to divorce Trump has passed but we've got a lot of people who can't stop thinking about him. Now his leadership style--as divisive as it is--forces us to criticize him directly. He keeps thrusting his tweets out whatever the consequences and he's been told to stop. But like some nightmare, it just can't stop.

My issues isn't with the criticisms, it's with how that time and energy could be spent more effectively. There's a race to towards ever growing hostility that seems to feed off negativity. No one can achieve positive outcomes by hating on anyone else--it's a lose-lose.

The problem now is how to focus on positive change to protect the national interest. We need to form a coherent platform that provides an alternative to the endless pogrom of hate and war. Only love conquers war, not more hate.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 9:24:36 PM

