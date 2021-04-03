Our Fascist Circus

Fascists of the World, Unite! You have nothing to lose, but your Blue Suede Shoes!

- With apologies to Elvis (and You-Know-Who)



Jackboots are soooo yesterday!

(Image by MGM)



A Guardianarticle last year on Bangladesh's "superb" economy mentioned the usual suspects - the garments factories and the garments workers.

Curiously enough for one of the most outstanding newspapers around, the article totally failed to mention the expatriate workers in the Middle East.

And thereby hangs a - marvelous - tale.

