Finally, a real fun video about Syria. A 100% prepared "journalist" does his damnedest to take down a Syrian representative.

I'd say this sets the bar for responding to western journalists, directly answering their questions.

It also shows just how well and what your taxes are doing to trash fellow humans.

It's not terribly long and absolutely well worth the watch, imvso.

But don't take my word--ever! I have been wrong once or twice in my 70 years, after all ;-) -- and in truth I love to be proved wrong.

But I shall shut my flapper and encourage you to open your eyes, even wider.