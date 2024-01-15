 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/15/24

Our Divided World

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Jason Sibert

In many ways, the technology mankind developed liberated us from the drudgery of the past.

But technology also presents dangers, and we must learn to regulate to pacify the dangers. Writer Mercy Kuo addressed the issue of nuclear weapons in the current international order in her story "China and East Asia in the Global Nuclear Order." The two largest nuclear arsenals in the world, the United States and the Russian Federation, are rapidly and deliberately dismantling the global nuclear security architecture that allowed for a drawdown of nuclear weapons in the late Cold War and post-Cold War world. The U.S. withdrew from the ABM, the INF, and the Open Skies Treaty. In contrast, the Russian Federation withdrew from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) treaty and suspended the implementation of NEW START.

The new Cold War has brought more change than just the cancellation of treaties - it's creating a dangerous institutional regulatory vacuum in which countries exploit to reshape their nuclear and conventional forces. The US is in the middle of a $1 trillion nuclear modernization, and the Russian Federation is experimenting with new dual-use capable weapons and delivery systems.

The nuclear order is changing from a bipolar into a tripolar or maybe multipolar world. China's military ascendancy is viewed in the US with great concern due to its instability and unpredictability. Growing regional instabilities in Europe over Ukraine, in the Korean Peninsula, in the Persian Gulf, and around the Taiwan Strait will bear unforeseen repercussions on the global nuclear order. These three vulnerabilities to the global order are connected in complex ways and are challenging to disentangle. As Kuo said: "China's advancements in space and artificial intelligence enhance its nuclear capabilities through improved delivery systems, advanced surveillance and reconnaissance infrastructure, and robust defensive technologies. These technologies will act as important enabling systems for China's nuclear forces along many dimensions. Yet, while critically important, these technologies can also be extraordinarily destabilizing."

China is interested in cooperating with the United States to regulate artificial intelligence in the nuclear domain. Kuo suggests the US should take up this opportunity and work earnestly with China to achieve a verifiable agreement on the safe use of AI in military applications. She doesn't feel that a space agreement is reachable because China relies on space as a position of strength.

The strategy of deterrence - preventing war by threatening your geopolitical adversary through the possible use of some weapon or group of weapons - has been used for a long time. Still, the arrival of nuclear weapons during World War II made things more complicated because of their destructive nature and the possibility of error. As stated by Kuo, deterrence didn't deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, but it (the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance) kept Russia away from other European targets. Deterrence, in its nuclear form, does little good in the Israel/Gaza war; a nuclear strike by Israel on Gaza would only harm Israel because Gaza is so close.

In our dangerous world, we must remember the importance of the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty, a 1960s era treaty that demands signees work to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world. Despite the geopolitical tensions in the world, only nine countries have nuclear weapons, a salute to various arms control treaties and the NPT. In addition, the US has shown a willingness to bring Russia and China to the table for arms control talks, although the efforts have proven fruitless. Russia continues to experiment with new weapons, and China's nuclear forces are expanding. In the realm of arms control and disarmament, the U.S. leadership is contested as many countries point to what they perceive to be American hypocrisy and double standards.

The Europeans are divided on nuclear weapons, and this division will only grow over time. France remains one of the staunchest supporters of nuclear deterrence. However, France must work with Austria and Ireland, two leading nations within the European group on nuclear disarmament issues. These divisions have hampered the EU's ability to provide policy solutions to the problem.

The world is divided amongst competing cultures, as pointed out by Samuel Huntington in his "Clash of Civilizations" thesis, and also competing interests. However, despite the differences, the various civilizations must work together if they don't want to live in a world of continuous arms races. Can the various political formations in our world find a way to work together?

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend