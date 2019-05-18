 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Our Climate Emergency was no Accident: Big Oil knew

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)

From Other Words

As far back as 1982, fossil fuel executives knew they were trading a few decades of profits for the entire future of the planet.

Deepwater Horizon fire seen by US Coast Guard helicopter
Deepwater Horizon fire seen by US Coast Guard helicopter
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

ExxonMobil scientists made startlingly accurate predictions about climate change as early as 1982 and then spent millions of dollars on a misinformation campaign to sow public doubt about climate change.

Years ago, tobacco companies discovered the link between their products and lung cancer. Did they warn their customers? No -- they denied the link entirely, misleading the public for decades while killing their customers.

Similarly, ExxonMobil scientists made startlingly accurate predictions about climate change as early as 1982 -- and then spent millions of dollars on a misinformation campaign to sow public doubt about climate change.

They didn't need to convince the public that the climate crisis wasn't happening. They just had to muddy the waters enough to prevent us from doing anything.

They provoked uncertainty: Maybe the climate crisis isn't happening. And even if it is, maybe it's not caused by humans burning fossil fuels. (Of course, it is happening and it is caused by humans.)

The result was inaction.

If we aren't even sure that a human-caused climate crisis is afoot, why should we wean ourselves off of fossil fuels? It would be highly inconvenient and very expensive to go to all of that trouble unless we're absolutely certain that we need to.

After all, the argument went, "only" 97 percent of scientists believe that human are causing a climate crisis.

I'm a scientist. Let me tell you, when 97 percent of scientists agree on anything, the evidence must be overwhelming.

Scientists are trained to critique and argue with one another. We make our careers by pulling apart other scientists' theories and exposing the flaws in them and then supplanting them with better theories of our own.

You couldn't get 97 percent of scientists to agree that puppies are cute or chocolate is delicious. What about other 3 percent? You can always find one or two nutty so-called scientists with inaccurate, fringy theories out there. There's probably a scientist somewhere attempting to publish a study asserting that Bigfoot exists -- or that climate change isn't happening.

Science is a community endeavor in which we try to collectively discover and advance the truth. The goal is that the community as a whole achieves a consensus or near-consensus that is as accurate as possible.

Next Page 1 | 2

 

Jill Richardson is the proprietor of the blog La Vida Locavore.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008)
  New Content

Jill, your good article is complementary to the one below. It can't hurt to keep important information alive for more readers to see. I disagree on just one thing you said. I like science and scientists. From what I know scientists are good people. So this is where I take exception to one thing you claim. You said, "You couldn't get 97 percent of scientists to agree that puppies are cute or chocolate is delicious." I think that maybe you could not get 100% of scientists to agree, but I bet you could get 98% or 99% to agree puppies are cute and chocolate is delicious... :)

Exxon predicted in 1982 exactly how high global carbon emissions would be today

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:13:50 AM

Author 0
Alexander Kershaw

Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
  New Content

Even if all fossil fuel burning was stopped today the looming disaster of global warming would wreak havoc for a considerable period anyway. As Guy McPherson says it is already baked in. Change is normal and life's ability to adapt is astounding. When humans first arrived in North America the sea levels were 400 ft lower. When the ice sheets have slid into the sea the levels will be 220 ft higher. The difference is that 20,000 years ago human created habitat was a bit more mobile than The TransAmerica building or Golden Gate Bridge.

Jill's description of science and scientists is one of the best I have read. If someone could disprove Einstein or Darwin they would become the most decorated scientist. Nobody looks for flaws in evolution more than a biologist.

As Descartes said "I doubt therefore I think." Unfortunately, like us, scientists need to pay their mortgage and that need can distort their public opinions.

The psychopaths that make the decisions for EXXON are more interested in control than profits. The Rockefeller institute is divesting in oil but it controls medicine, agriculture, education and has fingers in all aspects of life. HERE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySnk-f2ThpE


Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:09:05 PM

Author 0
Alexander Kershaw

Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
  New Content

The Rodale Institute has a 30 year study that shows that regenerative agriculture can store more carbon in the soil than is created burning fossil fuels.

https://rodaleinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/rodale-white-paper.pdf

There is evidence to indicate that the Little Ice Age when global temps dipped 1C was caused by the reduction in agriculture after Columbus.

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/columbus-arrival-linked-carbon-dioxide-drop

Pre plow the topsoil of the Plains was 6 ft deep and the grasslands supported 100 million large grazing animals, countless hervbivores, birds, fish and their predators and scavengers including humans.

To reverse global warming humans must start with individual action. Eat organic, grow your own. Support biodynamic farming etc. If enough individuals start eating that way government will follow, but not before.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:22:25 PM

Author 0
