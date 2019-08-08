Our Choice - an America in the Lane for Good or the Lane for Evil



Throwing Out the Red Dragon of Hate

Hate has no place in our country, except, it seems, in the words of our 45th president, turned folk hero for those fearing the loss of perceived supremacy.

Those who worship those who incite violence and those who empower them to kill, make a hard right with Russian trolls, Social Media addicts and Conservative Republicans into, The Lane for Evil.

America's parallel racial highways have been destined to crisscross again ever since the sixties intersected Jim Crow with nation bending assassinations.

Now, in an era where elected officials are more problem than solution intimidating our Fourth Estate into hyperbole inciting a Home of the terrified empowering mass appeal domestic terrorism gun play for Caucasian survival, We the People are duty-bound to hold accountable all local, state and national lawmakers who have either forgotten, or simply ignored their duty to preserve, protect and defend the innocent against historical festering hate, explosively reawakened by the permission of averted Republican Congressional eyes and rallying racist rants reviving a Trump second term, rising on a whitewashed foundation of civilian ownership of AK-47-style rifles.

Facing the rising horror of a third of us assuming violent dominion over all others, Conservatives must join those calling Trump inspired and NRA enabled mass murders, a cesspool of hate, with discussions that glorify shooting massacres.

The longer Mitch McConnell succeeds in corralling Congressional Conservative Republicans, the more America's shining beacon of light on a hill, will be a blaze of gunfire blinding freedom-loving people to a reelection strategy: terrorize voters into cowering in their homes Tuesday 3 November 2020.

The Lane for Good is peopled with Americans standing in long lines to donate blood, not those who defend their bottom line by blaming mental health and video games.

Mental illness isn't main driver of mass shootings except perhaps when:

Republican Senate prefers vacationing over Medical Professionals offering to help identify shooters before they snatch away family lives

Holding Sacrosanct a rifle association that launders foreign money to sway USA elections

GOP gives Acting Agency heads a pass without confirmations

Caging asylum seekers

Assuming impunity for committing murder on Fifth Ave

The Lane for Evil:

Private racial profiling prisons for profit

Jerry-rigging of America's Judicial system

Senate comradery with Russian Oligarchs opposing American elections

Enquiring Minds conduit for hush money bribery

Donations to politicians hidden from electorate

Presidential High Crimes and Misdemeanors

Failing to impose punitive damages on those who inspire murderers

While our Media smirked, believing Trumpism an anomaly - a one-off shot across our Constitutional bow The Lane for Evil, readies the win, lose or draw arsenal for Trump now, Trump tomorrow and Trump forever purchases for bulletproof backpacks for kids going back to school, shoot up.

The foreign forces and domestic finances who placed Trump in power to dismantle American institutions and environmental protections have no intention of allowing what motivates their agenda to be defeated. And with Steve Bannon's minions returning from Ukraine training in violent overthrow - we cannot expect to vote reason into the hearts and minds of the unreasonable.

So, America's best lane forward may be a green median path of humanity, saving lives from those who make our laws, enforce our laws and disobey our laws, knowing: all nations face the challenges of mental illness, with or without internet connections, but few can match America's murder record.

Second only to Corporate money, the quickest way to get politicians to, Do Something, is for all of us to act first: peacefully, but actively demand we divorce America from Mitch McConnell's revenge plan for our Judiciary Branch, and replace it with a legal mindset more akin to the advocacy of the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League because the reality we face now is: there are among us Americans who will resist a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

First, we must admit Trump/Pence/McConnell did not make us we made them. Fortified by this wisdom, The Lane for Good empowers non-violent peaceful assembly passionately advocating for justice for all in PTA meetings, Town Halls, police precincts, engaging with First Responders, polling military to confirm, Americans in The Lane for Good, far exceed the violent lawlessness in The Lane for Evil.

Second, in 2019, those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war, and like Puerto Rico, provide Trump/Pence/McConnell a Ricardo Rossello exit strategy.

