 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/8/19

Our Choice - an America in the Lane for Good or the Lane for Evil

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   5 comments
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Throwing Out the Red Dragon of Hate
Throwing Out the Red Dragon of Hate
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Words have the power to inspire both good and evil whether, I Love You, increasing harmony and human decency or, the hostile venom spewed by fraudulent political leaders repeating, Migrant Invasion.

Hate has no place in our country, except, it seems, in the words of our 45th president, turned folk hero for those fearing the loss of perceived supremacy.

Those who worship those who incite violence and those who empower them to kill, make a hard right with Russian trolls, Social Media addicts and Conservative Republicans into, The Lane for Evil.

America's parallel racial highways have been destined to crisscross again ever since the sixties intersected Jim Crow with nation bending assassinations.

- Advertisement -

Now, in an era where elected officials are more problem than solution intimidating our Fourth Estate into hyperbole inciting a Home of the terrified empowering mass appeal domestic terrorism gun play for Caucasian survival, We the People are duty-bound to hold accountable all local, state and national lawmakers who have either forgotten, or simply ignored their duty to preserve, protect and defend the innocent against historical festering hate, explosively reawakened by the permission of averted Republican Congressional eyes and rallying racist rants reviving a Trump second term, rising on a whitewashed foundation of civilian ownership of AK-47-style rifles.

Facing the rising horror of a third of us assuming violent dominion over all others, Conservatives must join those calling Trump inspired and NRA enabled mass murders, a cesspool of hate, with discussions that glorify shooting massacres.

The longer Mitch McConnell succeeds in corralling Congressional Conservative Republicans, the more America's shining beacon of light on a hill, will be a blaze of gunfire blinding freedom-loving people to a reelection strategy: terrorize voters into cowering in their homes Tuesday 3 November 2020.

- Advertisement -

The Lane for Good is peopled with Americans standing in long lines to donate blood, not those who defend their bottom line by blaming mental health and video games.

Mental illness isn't main driver of mass shootings except perhaps when:

  • Republican Senate prefers vacationing over Medical Professionals offering to help identify shooters before they snatch away family lives
  • Holding Sacrosanct a rifle association that launders foreign money to sway USA elections
  • GOP gives Acting Agency heads a pass without confirmations
  • Caging asylum seekers
  • Assuming impunity for committing murder on Fifth Ave

The Lane for Evil:

While our Media smirked, believing Trumpism an anomaly - a one-off shot across our Constitutional bow The Lane for Evil, readies the win, lose or draw arsenal for Trump now, Trump tomorrow and Trump forever purchases for bulletproof backpacks for kids going back to school, shoot up.

The foreign forces and domestic finances who placed Trump in power to dismantle American institutions and environmental protections have no intention of allowing what motivates their agenda to be defeated. And with Steve Bannon's minions returning from Ukraine training in violent overthrow - we cannot expect to vote reason into the hearts and minds of the unreasonable.

So, America's best lane forward may be a green median path of humanity, saving lives from those who make our laws, enforce our laws and disobey our laws, knowing: all nations face the challenges of mental illness, with or without internet connections, but few can match America's murder record.

- Advertisement -

Second only to Corporate money, the quickest way to get politicians to, Do Something, is for all of us to act first: peacefully, but actively demand we divorce America from Mitch McConnell's revenge plan for our Judiciary Branch, and replace it with a legal mindset more akin to the advocacy of the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League because the reality we face now is: there are among us Americans who will resist a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

First, we must admit Trump/Pence/McConnell did not make us we made them. Fortified by this wisdom, The Lane for Good empowers non-violent peaceful assembly passionately advocating for justice for all in PTA meetings, Town Halls, police precincts, engaging with First Responders, polling military to confirm, Americans in The Lane for Good, far exceed the violent lawlessness in The Lane for Evil.

Second, in 2019, those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war, and like Puerto Rico, provide Trump/Pence/McConnell a Ricardo Rossello exit strategy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 237 articles, 411 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

America's best lane forward may be a green median path of humanity, saving lives from those who make our laws, enforce our laws and disobey our laws.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 12:13:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 193 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Since I was a child-teenager prior to 1980, I will only reserve a few my opinions after this year date; but have witnessed the worst this country has shown the world.


Where a racist president Reagan who gutted inner-city after school programs, then floods them with cocaine (Iran-Contra), then incarcerates a large number of minorities with drug related crimes, adds a lifetime of imprisonment when a third crime has been committed.


This same cretin supplies billions of $'s in weapons to "Freedom Fighter's" that now is costing the country trillions of $'s and scores of US soldiers killed, maimed and committing suicide in the farce War of Terror against these relabeled "Terrorists." Reagan's support of Death Squads in El-Salvador, Guatemala, and other C/S American countries whose oppressive US backed rulers cause its citizens to become the refugees/illegal immigrants that come here only seeking what they can't find in their native home.


Where Reagan misguided domestic/foreign policies laid the foundation of off-shoring/out-sourcing of American manufacturing in the 80's for China that now enables the CCP to threaten US economic/military interest and Taiwan.


It is embarrassing that the USA, though it has done good, does not make up for the terrorizing it has caused around the world; while the CCP have lifted more people around the world out of poverty.


Where those who caused the financial ruin of millions, who walked away with golden parachutes, than the jail cells/gallows they rightfully deserve.


The country now has a Socialist POTUS, whose bullying of allies, while referring to tyrants like N. Korea having a "love relationship." Where his vile words unleash mostly angry, middle-aged white men who are afraid of losing the little self-esteem they possess to know they will become the minority soon. To unleash their hate/anger towards those they deem responsible for the reasons why their lives are so miserable.


This is why many countries are now enthusiastically embracing China's BRI and its option to remove the shackles of western Capitalism for those offered by the Middle Kingdom.



Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:36:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 237 articles, 411 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Stan Crawford:   New Content

Thank you Stan Crawford for reading and sharing your thoughts. Although I know, personally, members of the Reagan administration, and their families, I've always felt both GOP and Republicans canonized Reagan because they had little to brag about since Lincoln.

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:55:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 193 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Marcello Rollando:   New Content

I don't think I'd be willing to acknowledge I have known/associated with such unpatriotic, immoral, unethical humans/American's, who were a part of the Reagan administration of most convicted felons and others.


Rob allows Paul Craig Roberts a platform to pen is revisionist historical articles of where he condemns the Bu$h Jr/Globalist Stooge Obama's policies, when the "Father of Reaganomics" used them to propel the country into the mythical Reagan Recovery; of 3 times greater the federal deficit was in 88, than in 80. "Freedom Fighter's" now relabeled "Terrorist's" and other problems the Reagan administration had created the world is still contending with.


If Carter had won a second term, Iran's Islamic government would NOT be still there and the hostages would have been brought home safetly after the election; where Reagan (negotiated to release the hostages after the election and unfroze Iranian assets as his first order as president. It would be the USA and NOT the PRC/CCP leading the world in fast-train and alternative energy use and research. Though Carter created Al-CIAda, it was Reagan who called them "Freedom Fighter's," that are now relabeled "Terrorist's." The world would be a much more safe/secure place than what Reagan spawned.


We now have another B-rated, multi-adulterous, Christian charlatan, Socialist POTUS, who is more successful at raping women than business started, with 6 Bankruptcies. Whose MAGA policies and family products that are tariff exempt enrich the a chosen few, while another chosen receive bailouts affected by these tariffs.


How much more can the country/world tolerate before (if humanity has this long) the ability to change? tRump whines and accuses others for the country's self-created problems. You want to discourage illegal immigration, then go after the companies who hire them. You want fair trade, then stop the flow of jobs overseas and be willing to pay a bit more for made in the USA label, and imports who provide living wages.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 6:41:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 237 articles, 411 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Stan Crawford:   New Content

FIRST: I have known and worked with many people with whom I don't agree politically. That is a necessity if we as a nation are to survive the Dark times of Bush/Cheney and Trump/Pence/McConnell


SECONDLY - I agree with following:

You want to discourage illegal immigration, then go after the companies who hire them. You want fair trade, then stop the flow of jobs overseas and be willing to pay a bit more for made in the USA label, and imports who provide living wages.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 7:30:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 