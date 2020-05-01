Our Best Shot

This is more a call for ideas, since I know little if anything about our military, except the proportion of the economy it sucks up; which I find ridiculous, except as you may have learned, I justify it for its "actual" purpose, since I pretend to have firsthand knowledge of Ma's Plan for WMD's; but for the moment:

When mountains of vegetables and swimming pools full of milk are being tossed, and we have reserve troupes with trucks and not much to do, and there are local food dispensaries in most cities and even towns that could use it all; it seems a mere logistical problem in the end.

There must be millions of other situations, from infrastructure to doctor's appointments, where our military could be rerouted, given positive work to do, learn something and earn its keep as well. Let's provide the Defense Department with a new definition of "Defense". Certainly pollution cleanup is an issue, certainly our entire coastline must be reevaluated as to its population and treatment.

I say the Military is there, let's use it. I say the stationery for Medicare is there, so is the organization, all of the nagging details in place when offices are employed; let's simply expand it, and save millions not re-branding our inevitably Socialist health system. I say ten percent with no loopholes is enough income tax for anyone as well, or anything; but the simplicity of it seems to put people off, as if to say, "It just can't be that simple!", because to admit that begs the question, "Why we haven't done that from the start?", and then you realize you've been had. Nobody wants to admit that.

A well-coordinated system of any kind is a beautiful thing, the stuff of Nature in fact. We do it instinctively, like flocks of bird painting the sky, all it needs is direction. This is a great time to start, because the issues, like the mountains of rotting food, are real and not complex. Let's hit it with our well-trained best we've got guys, the Army, the Air Force, the Marines. Give them a reason to live and all.

What do you say?