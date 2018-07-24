 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 15 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Otto Warmbier, North Korean Hostage~Doug Bock Clark's Brilliant GQ article~~Political Prisoners Worldwide Need Our Help!

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Touching 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)
- Advertisement -


Otto Warmbier's Parents Receive Standing Ovation At State Of The Union | NBC News President Donald Trump recognized Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of American student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea and subsequently ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Otto Warmbier's Parents Receive Standing Ovation At State Of The Union | NBC News President Donald Trump recognized Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of American student Otto Warmbier, detained in North Korea

This newly published story in GQ is truly brilliantly done. Written by DOUG BOCK CLARK, it breaks my heart all over again. We need to create a foundation to help political prisoners all over the world, named after Otto Warmbier. You should read the entire article and I will only except small sections of it that are major breakthroughs in investigative journalistic scrutiny. Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson played a key role in getting Otto brought home, along with several Korean American political prisoners after Otto's release (if you can call sending a comatose young man back to his family a "release"!)

The back channel story plus many other insights and inside observations throughout all of the rest of the article are truly excellent, worthy of a Pulitzer.

- Advertisement -

To the cognizant and perceptive, all of this should in fact now loom ahead in importance of Trump's "Summit with Kim Jong Un," (for those who are actually reading between the lines in the real news, and those are damned few in number these days in the United States!), I will be pursuing the idea of creating a Foundation or Non Governmental Organization named in honor of Otto; if that can be accomplished and could be effective in specific applications, it will be done.

The Untold Story of Otto Warmbier, American Hostage

August 2018 Gentleman's Quarterly

click here

Doug Bock Clark wrote about the assassination of Kim Jong-un's brother in the October 2017 issue. His first book, 'The Last Whalers,' comes out next year.

- Advertisement -

>

My own short letter upon the death of Otto Warmbier (who died after his imprisonment in North Korea) appeared in many American newspapers, and particularly in USA Today June 20, 2017

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Touching 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 25 fans, 290 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2337 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content


Timeline Of Otto Warmbier's North Korean Captivity | NBC News University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier returns to the U.S. after being detained in North Korea for a .hostile act. and remains under medical supervision in a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News) Permission Details DMCA


If you wish to discuss helping form a new Foundation or NGO to help political prisoners in any and all nations, to be named in honor of Otto Warmbier, please comment at length.


This is not the time, place, or occasion to state the obvious, that Otto "did something wrong and therefore had to be punished," or any other adolescent smirking drivel.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 at 2:04:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 