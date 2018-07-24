Otto Warmbier, North Korean Hostage~Doug Bock Clark's Brilliant GQ article~~Political Prisoners Worldwide Need Our Help!

- Advertisement -



Otto Warmbier's Parents Receive Standing Ovation At State Of The Union | NBC News President Donald Trump recognized Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of American student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea and subsequently ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Otto Warmbier's Parents Receive Standing Ovation At State Of The Union | NBC News President Donald Trump recognized Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of American student Otto Warmbier, detained in North Korea

This newly published story in GQ is truly brilliantly done. Written by DOUG BOCK CLARK, it breaks my heart all over again. We need to create a foundation to help political prisoners all over the world, named after Otto Warmbier. You should read the entire article and I will only except small sections of it that are major breakthroughs in investigative journalistic scrutiny. Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson played a key role in getting Otto brought home, along with several Korean American political prisoners after Otto's release (if you can call sending a comatose young man back to his family a "release"!)

The back channel story plus many other insights and inside observations throughout all of the rest of the article are truly excellent, worthy of a Pulitzer.

- Advertisement -

To the cognizant and perceptive, all of this should in fact now loom ahead in importance of Trump's "Summit with Kim Jong Un," (for those who are actually reading between the lines in the real news, and those are damned few in number these days in the United States!), I will be pursuing the idea of creating a Foundation or Non Governmental Organization named in honor of Otto; if that can be accomplished and could be effective in specific applications, it will be done.

August 2018 Gentleman's Quarterly

click here

Doug Bock Clark wrote about the assassination of Kim Jong-un's brother in the October 2017 issue. His first book, 'The Last Whalers,' comes out next year.

- Advertisement -

>

My own short letter upon the death of Otto Warmbier (who died after his imprisonment in North Korea) appeared in many American newspapers, and particularly in USA Today June 20, 2017

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4