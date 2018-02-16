- Advertisement -



It used to be dark down here

All by myself, hiding

From everything that is going on, everything

Swirling around the United States of the Ostrich Farm.



Sure I miss running with my fellow birds.

But I don't miss it much!

Nobody takes us seriously.

We're sort of the muppets of nature.



Big eyes, long eyelashes, long scaly legs.

Fluffy butt feathers.

Nobody cares that I can run as fast as a horse

And that I have three stomachs



Which is helpful in a world where

There is so much junk to digest.

Did you know that I can see clearly

For over 2 miles with my Disney eyes?



What an irony that my sensitivities

Force me to keep my sight sequestered

In this underworld of sand and darkness,

Dreaming for a better day.