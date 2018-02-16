Free photo Animal Neck Ostrich Wild Nature Bird Wildlife - Max Pixel960 Ã-- 720 - 191k - jpg
(Image by maxpixel.freegreatpict...) Permission Details DMCA
The sand underground is very dark
But I've learned to open my inner eye.
I've become quite the dreamer!
Been dreaming up a new world.
It used to be dark down here
All by myself, hiding
From everything that is going on, everything
Swirling around the United States of the Ostrich Farm.
Sure I miss running with my
fellow birds.
But I don't miss it much!
Nobody takes us seriously.
We're sort of the muppets of nature.
Big eyes, long eyelashes, long
scaly legs.
Fluffy butt feathers.
Nobody cares that I can run as fast as a horse
And that I have three stomachs
Which is helpful in a world where
There is so much junk to digest.
Did you know that I can see clearly
For over 2 miles with my Disney eyes?
What an irony that my
sensitivities
Force me to keep my sight sequestered
In this underworld of sand and darkness,
Dreaming for a better day.