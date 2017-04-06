The Ossoff campaign is going gangbuster-- a lot better than the millions of fundraising emails portray. It's hopeful, but it's not a done deal.

Jon Ossoff has raised a record breaking amount of money for his campaign, according to Politico. Ossoff according to his campaign, has raised over $8 million dollars-- more than any candidates except house speakers Boehner and Ryan, since 2012. And he has about $2.1 million cash on hand.

More exciting, Ossoff has a huge lead over all of his GOP opponents. Politico reports,

" A new internal poll for former GOP state Sen. Dan Moody, conducted by the firm Meeting Street Research, found Ossoff at 43 percent, followed by both former Secretary of State Karen Handel and former state Sen. Dan Moody tied at 12 percent. A third Republican, state Sen. Judson Hill, was just 2 points back at 10 percent, while fourteen other candidates don't break double digits. Another 9 percent of voters are still undecided on the race."

That doesn't make the race a done deal. Ossoff needs 50% plus one to win the first round. Otherwise, there will be a runoff race. Meanwhile, an attack ad is accusing Ossoff of getting money from Al Jazeera.