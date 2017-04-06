Refresh  

Ossoff Georgia Campaign Update: He's Crushing It

By Rob Kall
The Ossoff campaign is going gangbuster-- a lot better than the millions of fundraising emails portray. It's hopeful, but it's not a done deal.

Jon Ossoff has raised a record breaking amount of money for his campaign, according to Politico. Ossoff according to his campaign, has raised over $8 million dollars-- more than any candidates except house speakers Boehner and Ryan, since 2012. And he has about $2.1 million cash on hand.

More exciting, Ossoff has a huge lead over all of his GOP opponents. Politico reports,

" A new internal poll for former GOP state Sen. Dan Moody, conducted by the firm Meeting Street Research, found Ossoff at 43 percent, followed by both former Secretary of State Karen Handel and former state Sen. Dan Moody tied at 12 percent. A third Republican, state Sen. Judson Hill, was just 2 points back at 10 percent, while fourteen other candidates don't break double digits. Another 9 percent of voters are still undecided on the race."

That doesn't make the race a done deal. Ossoff needs 50% plus one to win the first round. Otherwise, there will be a runoff race. Meanwhile, an attack ad is accusing Ossoff of getting money from Al Jazeera.

 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

I gave to his campaign, twice, at the urging of Bernie Sanders, because the only way we change anything is with a grassroots effort to replace those cynical, corrupt critters who vote agianst everything we the people need.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 6, 2017 at 4:32:21 PM

Author 0
Eighthman

Can anyone clearly show anything concrete that he stands for?

Single payer? A stop to perpetual war? An end to the erosion of freedoms?

Anything? I did several Google searches and I can seem to find anything. What is the point of "opposing Trump" if it doesn't change anything important?

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 6, 2017 at 5:18:29 PM

