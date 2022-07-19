 
 
Options for ratepayers who expect electricity 24/7: when we aim to live within our means

What can electric utilities and ratepayers do to prevent rolling blackouts?

If we respond to this question by household, people living within limited economic and ecological means can endure blackouts.

Wealthy people can engage the global super factory and purchase a generator or a rooftop solar system with battery backup. Since manufacturing solar PVs uses fossil fuels, perfluorinated chemicals1 (PFAs--the forever chemicals) and, often, Uyghur forced labor2,3"and since solar PVs provide only intermittent power, it's not a sustainable option.

Recognizing electricity as a common good, could we work collectively to reduce everyone's blackout risks? Paint rooftops with reflective paint? Encourage regularly-cleaned swamp coolers over air conditioners? Learn from countries that routinely have blackouts?4 Quit expecting electricity 24/7?

Could we live with the question: how do we reduce energy demands and blackout risks?

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

