Oprah for President, Really?

By Mike Whitney

From Smirking Chimp

From youtube.com: Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech {MID-226345}
Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)
"Being president isn't like hosting a talk show or running a media brand. Oprah's success in her field is no more indicative of her potential to be a good president than Trump's success in real estate was. You can't criticize Trump for having no relevant experience or evident understanding of public policy, then say that the solution for Democrats is just to throw up their hands and find their own celebrity to promote." -- Paul Waldman, "Get a Grip, People. Oprah should not run for President," Washington Post

Will she or won't she?

No one knows for sure. Best friend, Gayle King, says Oprah Winfrey has no plans to run for president, but longtime Oprah partner, Stedman Graham, disagrees. Graham says bluntly, "She would absolutely do it. It's up to the people."

So who's right and who's wrong? And what's up with the Golden Globes? Was the reaction to Winfrey's emotionally-charged speech really as spontaneous as we've been led to believe or was the deluge of adulatory coverage in the media already in the works? I don't know about you, but the ridiculous outpouring of praise -- including more than 700 gushing articles in the MSM accompanied by a saturation campaign on social media -- smells fishy to me. Was this supposed to be an inspirational speech to fans and well-wishers or a "product launch" by Democratic party leaders who needed a glitzy venue to showcase their future presidential candidate, Ms. Talk TV herself, Oprah Winfrey?

If I was a gambling man, I'd bet that the whole Sunday night extravaganza, including Winfrey's heart-wrenching oration, was a set-up from soup to nuts. My guess is that the DNC honchos have cynically decided that their best chance to beat Trump in 2020 is by following the blueprint that worked for the inexperienced, two-year Senator from Illinois, Barack Obama. First, they start with the product launch to a target audience, then they create a positive buzz in the media and on the internet, then they magnify the size of the "groundswell" of support (remember the fainting ladies at O's speeches?), then they transport their candidate from one soapbox to the next where he/she mutters the same stale chestnuts over and over again to the adoring throng.

Oh yeah, and one other thing: Real issues have to be avoided like the plague while promises should be made in the vaguest, but most uplifting terms possible. That was the key to Obama's success and it looks like that Oprah is following his lead. Here's a brief clip from her speech:

"I've interviewed and portrayed people who've withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning -- even during our darkest nights."

Ahh, another eight years of hope and change. Who would've known?

Of course, Winfrey is enormously popular but her popularity does not necessarily translate into political support. Take a look at this excerpt from an article in the Washington Post and you'll [see] why her transition from TV celebrity to presidential candidate could be bumpier than many people expect:

"A March 2017 Quinnipiac University poll found Winfrey had a 52 percent favorable rating (and just a 23 percent unfavorable rating). She was most popular with Democrats (72 percent) and independents (51 percent). But that doesn't mean those polled wanted her to throw her hat into the ring: Just over one in five said Winfrey should run in 2020, and 69 percent said she shouldn't." (Washington Post)

That doesn't mean it's a lost cause, it just means that her presidential bid is not a sure thing. It's going to be a long, uphill slog with plenty of pitfalls and mudslinging. Even so, most analysts expect Winfrey to sail through the Democratic primaries without breaking a sweat. There's simply no prospective candidate in the party who could compete with her charisma, her name recognition or her wide-ranging fan-base. But nabbing the nomination and becoming the party's standard-bearer merely puts Oprah in a position where she can lock horns with big Don Trump in a no-holds-barred cage match that will decide whether the country is going to be governed by a flamboyant billionaire oligarch or by a flamboyant billionaire oligarch. Could things get any weirder?

I always thought the Dems would put Michelle Obama on the 2020 ticket, after all, for the "identity politics"-driven Dems, Michelle has it all; she's black, she's a woman, she's bright, she has massive name recognition, she has stature, gravitas, charisma, she knows how to deliver a riveting speech, she knows how to handle herself among dignitaries, and she knows "the drill," that is, she knows that the president is a meaningless figurehead who has very little power and follows a tight script that is written by his big money constituents. Michelle knows all of that which is what makes her the perfect candidate.

But Michelle probably didn't want the job. And why would she? Hubby just cashed in on a $60 million book deal, so Michelle can afford to put her feet up and enjoy life. That's why the Dems moved on to Door Number 2: Oprah Winfrey. If Trump can win with no political experience (the thinking goes), then why not Winfrey?

Why not, indeed? Here's how Paul Waldman at the Washington Post sums it up:

"It's true that Democrats have underappreciated the importance of charisma in presidential politics. But the answer to those electoral failures isn't to stop caring about substance. It's to find candidates who are both charismatic and serious, who would be able both to win and to do the job once they took office." (Paul Waldman, Washington Post)

Next Page 1 | 2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.

PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


  New Content

I haven't even read the article yet, but I wanted everyone to know that my reaction to "Oprah for President" is Just f*cking shoot me, already. And I think I've come to know my fellow banana slug Mike Whitney well enough to guess that he feels the same way. What kind of moronic dupes do the MSM and Democratic Party think Americans are? (Don't answer that: the correct answer is too depressing this early in the day.)

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 6:39:07 PM

Author 0
Indent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to PCM:   New Content

pcm, I've known Mike for more than 10 years since we attended a week seminar at Radford U in Virginia. You think well.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 11:34:58 PM

Author 0
Anton Vodvarka

Become a Fan
Author 502548

(Member since May 27, 2015)


  New Content

As I have replied before on this website, Bugs Bunny (or Oprah) could be installed in the Oval Office and the political agenda would probably remain much the same, as it has for the last twenty years no matter which mutt was POTUS. Our visible government has become a charade. The problem is that the plutocracy observes the credulity and ignorance of much of the American electorate, thinks it can get away with anything, and does exactly that.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 7:54:40 PM

Author 0
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Reply to Anton Vodvarka:   New Content

I think a Committee of Ten Wise Men should be designated to be in control of the nuclear football, with a new button pusher-elect being selected randomly each day by a straw-man game of some sort.

I'd feel much safer if it was out of the hands (allegedly) of some current president.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 12:52:24 AM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

A Committee of 5-7 Wise Men/Women should lead the country, including the nuclear football. And I mean just the USA country, not the whole Globe.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 3:15:26 AM

Author 0
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to Anton Vodvarka:   New Content

I have to agree Anton. You are in good company as the following quote reveals.

"Single acts of tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of a day. But a series of oppressions, begun at a distinguished period, and pursued unalterably through every change of ministers (administrations), too plainly proves a deliberate systematic plan of reducing us to slavery. --Thomas Jefferson

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 4:26:17 AM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


  New Content

"The fact that Oprah really has no grasp of any of these things"


Obviously true, because you say so.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 8:49:01 PM

Author 0
Indent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content



???

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 11:36:20 PM

Author 0
Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007)


  New Content

Just think, with Oprah as president all those 'fat' cats could be put on one of her wonderful diets! Or she could host massive Christmas giveaways of carefully selected consumer products in order to boost the GDP!

Sorry for the sarcasm, but the politics of the U.S. has become way too weird for me to think critically about it.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 1:00:05 AM

Author 0
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to Jim Miles:   New Content
Maybe a reflection on the state of the citizenry? Weird indeed Jim.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 4:12:59 AM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

If nothing else, the carnival like atmosphere of the current political scene is entirely appropriate given the level of absurdity that passes for serious discourse and policy. Dying empires are tragicomic spectacles.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 1:40:40 AM

Author 0
Indent
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

I love a good comedy. When can we expect the comic part tragicomic to begin?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 2:18:32 AM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Reply to PCM:   New Content

Are you kidding? The whole farce has been a side splitting comedy for years.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 2:22:57 AM

Author 0
IndentIndentIndent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Only if you don't think about the real people we've annihilated. Then, yeh, it's a joke that's not a joke.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 3:19:11 AM

Author 0
IndentIndentIndent
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

And here I was thinking I had a particularly well-developed sense of dark and twisted humor!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 5:01:04 AM

Author 0
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to PCM:   New Content
Now I am really confused! Aren't we crying because we are laughing so hard and rolling on the floor in tears, PCM?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 4:18:15 AM

Author 0
