General News   

Opposition article links on Joe Biden

3 comments
Author 1781
Message Press Release

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
From Roots Action:

"During the last week, the huge amount of corporate media coverage about Joe Biden has revealed very little about his actual record. There's a big hole where information should be.You can help fill the gap!

Please share some of the important articles listed below under "Background." You might want to forward links to friends via email as well as share your favorite pieces on social media. Our combined efforts could reach literally millions of people before the end of this week."

Andrew Cockburn, Harper's Magazine: "Joe Biden's Disastrous Legislative Legacy"
Natasha Lennard, The Intercept: "What Joe Biden's (Non-)Apology to Anita Hill Reveals About Him"
Norman Solomon, Common Dreams: "Joe Biden Reality Check: The Puffery vs. the Record"
Rebecca Traister, The Cut: "Joe Biden Isn't the Answer"
Ryan Cooper, The Week: "Joe Biden Is About to Ruin His Reputation"
Libby Watson, Splinter News: "Will Anyone Call Joe Biden on His Bullshit?"
Jeff Zeleny, CNN: "Letters from Joe Biden Reveal How He Sought Support of Segregationists in Fight Against Busing"
Branko Marcetic, In These Times: "Joe Biden Says He's the Workers' Candidate, But He Has Worked to Cut Medicare and Social Security"
Data for Progress: "Joe Biden's 'Electability

 

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007)
  New Content
Good job reporting, thorough and to the point.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:51:58 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
  New Content

Biden's run also blatantly shows the media sham around your elections. The farcical "polls" already have him at #1, with over 35% support, and the whole shameless MSM is playing this story like a well-rehearsed symphony, as if it was an actual fact.

That's why the DNC isn't worried about the handful of "progressives" on the roster - they've already got the media coverage and the process itself rigged to simply throw them away.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:27:49 AM

Author 0
nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Vrai, merde de taureau des etats uni..."""""".

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:41:12 AM

Author 0
