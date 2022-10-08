 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 10/8/22

Opposing Armageddon To Trigger The Libs

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   2 comments
This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

Listen to a reading of this article:

Everyone has lost their f*cking mind. Propaganda has made madness look like sanity and sanity look like madness, has normalized cheerleading for nuclear world war and abnormalized calls for de-escalation and detente. It's truly as bat sh*t insane as anything could possibly be.

Over and over again we're being fed the message from the US and its proxies that this game of nuclear chicken can only escalate and never de-escalate. They are lying. They are playing games with all our lives in service of a dark god named unipolarism, and we gain nothing from it.

The only positive I can see in this mess is that any further movement toward madness will have to be a move into sanity, because we've taken madness as far as we can possibly take it and we'll necessarily have to circle back round again. You can only turn 180 degrees away from the light before you're turning back toward it again. You can only run halfway into the woods before you're running out of it.

"Kids there've been some nuclear explosions and everyone on earth is certain to die horribly, but we need to understand that it was very important for our government to help Ukraine recapture the annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia territories from the Russians."

"What are those places, Daddy?"

"I don't really know. Let's go check the globe!"

"Yay! I love learning geography!"

Mushroom Cloud
Mushroom Cloud
(Image by mikecogh from flickr)   Details   DMCA

I started writing because I was worried I wouldn't leave a healthy world to my kids. I've been screaming for years that we're drawing closer to nuclear war. Now we're on the brink, and people are saying I'm only protesting because I love Russia and think Putin is great. a**holes.

How f*cking brainwashed do you have to be to think the only possible reason someone might object to gratuitous nuclear brinkmanship is because of some weird, arbitrary loyalty to some random foreign government on the other side of the planet? Bunch of mindless f*cking automatons.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments

CATT WHITE

(Member since Apr 30, 2013), 15 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Opposing Armageddon? No way. Armageddon is the war against Satan and his world. I welcome it and will stand by and applaud. Bring it on Jehovah and Jesus.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022 at 7:46:56 AM

LeZ SeZ

(Member since Dec 17, 2015), 34 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
I figure it's all around disappointment. There is not going to be any use of nuclear weapons in The Ukraine, either by Russia nor The United States.

Those on The Beltway who talk about it do not count and, in the limit, it's The Generals who finally decide if they will go for it and they won't.

As for the Russian Armed Forces, they are winning and their Winter Offensive, soon to begin, will finish off the Ukrainian Forces for good. Advanced conventional weapons and it will be destructive.

Russia will not use any tactical nuclear weapons on The Ukraine, the people of whom they consider their historic neighbours.

For a more enlightened discussion, there is this . . . 7eb.substack.com/

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022 at 8:13:02 AM

