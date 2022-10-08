Opposing Armageddon To Trigger The Libs

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Everyone has lost their f*cking mind. Propaganda has made madness look like sanity and sanity look like madness, has normalized cheerleading for nuclear world war and abnormalized calls for de-escalation and detente. It's truly as bat sh*t insane as anything could possibly be.

Over and over again we're being fed the message from the US and its proxies that this game of nuclear chicken can only escalate and never de-escalate. They are lying. They are playing games with all our lives in service of a dark god named unipolarism, and we gain nothing from it.

The only positive I can see in this mess is that any further movement toward madness will have to be a move into sanity, because we've taken madness as far as we can possibly take it and we'll necessarily have to circle back round again. You can only turn 180 degrees away from the light before you're turning back toward it again. You can only run halfway into the woods before you're running out of it.

"Kids there've been some nuclear explosions and everyone on earth is certain to die horribly, but we need to understand that it was very important for our government to help Ukraine recapture the annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia territories from the Russians."

"What are those places, Daddy?"

"I don't really know. Let's go check the globe!"

"Yay! I love learning geography!"

I started writing because I was worried I wouldn't leave a healthy world to my kids. I've been screaming for years that we're drawing closer to nuclear war. Now we're on the brink, and people are saying I'm only protesting because I love Russia and think Putin is great. a**holes.

How f*cking brainwashed do you have to be to think the only possible reason someone might object to gratuitous nuclear brinkmanship is because of some weird, arbitrary loyalty to some random foreign government on the other side of the planet? Bunch of mindless f*cking automatons.

