 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/17/19

Operation Yellowhammer cites fascist-induced chaos for UK

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 3672
Message Wayne Madsen
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

Fascists and proto-fascists like Johnson and his British supporters including Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Donald Trump thrive on chaos
Fascists and proto-fascists like Johnson and his British supporters including Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Donald Trump thrive on chaos
(Image by Newstalk)   Details   DMCA

Shortly before proroguing Parliament, British Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ordered to release a classified report titled Operation Yellowhammer, a government-wide survey of how a no-deal British exit from the European Union (Brexit) would affect citizens of the United Kingdom and its territories, including three crown dependencies. The document that was officially released by the British government contains a redacted paragraph (number 15). However, WMR was able to obtain the paragraph and included it in our unredacted copy of the Yellowhammer document.

Fascists and proto-fascists like Johnson and his British supporters, including Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, and Donald Trump thrive on chaos. Britain's wartime fascist leader, Oswald Mosley summed up British fascism as a desire to create order out of chaos. Of course, fascists must create chaos where none exists in order to achieve their goal of what Mosley described as "order and authority." Mosley's present-day disciples, including Johnson, Farage, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, and others, believe that a hard Brexit from the EU will create the chaos on which fascism expands and thrives. The Brexiteers' fascism, coupled with far-right English nationalism, will create a virtual "Airstrip One," George Orwell's appellation for the British Isles in his landmark novel, "1984."

Operating from behind the scenes is Johnson's personal assistant, a shadowy Stephen Miller-like character named Dominic Cummings. Cummings, who lived in Russia between 1994 and 1997 and speaks Russian, has been rumored to be a Russian intelligence asset. Cummings was one of the key strategists who oversaw the successful Brexit referendum outcome in 2016. Cummings acts as Johnson's enforcer against opposition Members of Parliament and members of the media.

What the "Official Sensitive" Yellowhammer document, produced by the UK Treasury, describes is chaos across the UK if the country crashes out of the EU without a deal between London and Brussels on October 31 of this year. Anti-Brexit protests and counter-protests across the UK are foreseen as absorbing "significant amounts of police resources." Also predicted is a "rise in public disorder and community tensions." This scenario is, of course, gives a green light to fascists in the present British government and Brexit Party and UK Independence Party (UKIP) hooligans and provocateurs to take the actions necessary to justify the imposition of greater domestic security controls throughout the UK, particularly in anti-Brexit regions like Scotland, Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and north England, and Cornwall.

In addition to the Operation Yellowhammer document, which describes a "worst-case scenario," there are two other classified reports on the impact of a no-deal Brexit. One is Operation Kingfisher, which is a prediction of Brexit's impact with a sizable British governmental support package for impacted British businesses. The other is Operation Black Swan, a national disaster scenario that can be described as a "Yellowhammer Plus."

The document also acknowledges the growing threat of climate change in warning that severe autumn and winter weather could "exacerbate a number of impacts" of Brexit and "stretch resources of partners and responders." It cannot be stressed enough that the relationship between the effects of Brexit and climate change were drawn up by the Conservative government of former Prime Minister Theresa May, which stands in sharp contrast to the inane rantings by Trump that climate change is a "hoax."

Yellowhammer foresees the worst chaos at English ports, particularly horrendous cross-Channel congestion of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Kent and in France. This disruption will have immediate effects on supplies of medicines and medical goods in the UK. Also impacted will be veterinary medicines, thus impacting animal health and welfare and human food safety. The Brexiteers are also setting themselves up to stealing Christmas this year. Yellowhammer prognostications are that Brexit will place the agri-food supply chain under the most pressure during Christmas, the busiest time of the year for food retailers. Yellowhammer foresees "panic buying" during the Christmas season. Low income groups will be "disproportionately affected" by price rises in food and fuel. A disruption of the chemical supply chain could also affect the public's access to clean water. Also at risk is the adult social care industry in the UK due to shortages of medicines and non-UK staff being forced to leave the UK due to canceled contracts.

Fuel supply disruption in London and Southeast England emanating from traffic queues in Kent blocking the Dartford channel crossing are estimated to lead to local fuel shortages in other parts of the country. EU tariffs on British fuel exports to the UK are seen to result on refinery shutdowns, job losses in the refining industry, and labor strike action. This is what was included in paragraph 15, which what was redacted in the version of Yellowhammer released to the public. In addition, Yellowhammer foresees public protests, including "direct action road blockages." Also predicted is a rise in the activities of the "illegitimate economy"the black marketparticularly in border communities. It is feared that a no-deal Brexit without a "backstop" for the Northern Ireland-Irish border will see the return of terrorist and smuggling by the radical elements of the Irish Republican Army.

In addition to cross-Channel disruption, enhanced immigrations controls mean passenger delays at England's St. Pancras, Cheriton (Channel Tunnel), and Dover train stations, as well as for arrivals and departures at UK airports. The fact that the sharing of law enforcement data between the UK and EU will be disrupted means longer lines at immigration checkpoints, including at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The loss of EU citizenship by UK nationals on the continent and in Ireland will accentuate the overall immigration chaos. Also impacted will be the British territory of Gibraltar. With a hard border being re-imposed on the Spanish-Gibraltar border, there will be significant disruption of food, medicines, trans-border removal of waste from Gibraltar, and worker and tourist travel. Supply chain disruption is also expected to affect the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, as well as the Isle of Man.

An increase in illegal fishing by EU and European Economic Area (EEA) trawlers in English, Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish waters is predicted by Yellowhammer. Armed clashes between UK and non-UK fishing vessels is seen as a distinct possibility with UK maritime agencies being distracted by civil disorder at ports and illegal migration and smuggling.

Yellowhammer states as a fact that "cross-border UK financial services will be disrupted." That dire warning came from Her Majesty's Treasury. In addition, the flow of personal data between the UK and EU means that data transfers will be blocked. This, coupled with the disruption in financial services, could mean that automatic teller machine (ATM) services and insurance payments between the UK and EU will be impacted.

The Yellowhammer document is composed of various analyses of a hard Brexit by various UK government agencies, including Treasury (HMT), the Border Delivery Group (BDG), Department for Transport (DfT), Civil Contingencies Secretariat (CCS), Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Home Office (HO ), Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Northern Ireland Office (NIO), Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Wayne Madsen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For more, visit Wayne Madsen Report, which its publisher, Wayne Madsen, keeps refreshed with more news than any one reporter has a right to.

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist, nationally distributed (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA's Islamist Terrorist Network

Details of U.S. False Flag Attacks in Iraq Revealed and More

The super-classified network that served as command and control for the 9/11 false flag attack on America

Israel Slandering American ex-Marine. Semper Fi, Ken! Your Turn to Speak

Libby a Long-Time Mossad Agent

The Gulf oil disaster truth

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 