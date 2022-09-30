 
 
Life Arts

Open letter to my OpEd peers and readers

No comments
When I think of the state of the world, with everything that is going on and almost all of it out of my control and going counter to to what I would wish for it, I'm torn between balling my fists and ranting (picture an old man cursing the skies, very Thomas Dylan-Thomasesque) . . . or completely dropping out of sight and writing poetry to an imaginary friend, my Anam Cara, (more like John O'Donahue) . . . Either response would be age-appropriate (71). I am qualified to rant like the archetypal doom-sayer or to withdraw into timeless solitude for the rest of my days. (Grant me that.)

Side: I do actually have another book I might write this winter in which I will discuss the relationship between time and consciousness from an existential (as opposed to philosophical) point of view. Time is utterly mysterious in the sense that we have only begun to understand what time is. For one thing it is key to how we navigate between birth and death, but it is not just chronological. Far from it. Our experience of time is a reflection of how we experience ourselves. Anyway, I feel compelled to share what I have learned regarding the nature of time. After that, which would be my fifth non-fiction book, I think my intellectual barrel will be empty, for better or for worse, or at least empty enough that I will able to focus on poetry.

Honestly though, because of the state and plight of the world, if I was put together differently and had not discovered dependable ways to get out of my head, and had not had certain experiences that confirmed the existence of my soul, and along with that, credible proof of the reincarnation, I suspect that I might have descended into deep depression or become an island-hopping man. No shame in either. I mean that. Those would have been potential paths for me. Depression would have forced me to live much differently than I do now. Perhaps I would have found religion! (And I'm not being a smart ass.)

Civilization mostly sucks.

But I live with the knowledge that we carry the capacity for a different Dreaming within our DNA and are capable of changing or transforming the "dream" of civilization. There are plenty of people out there who are fully aware of this, and I think their numbers are increasing, perhaps exponentially, but it's not fast enough. That makes me very sad.

I'm almost done with my current internet persona. I post poems and sometimes these little essays, but I'm not convinced that it serves any deep purpose. I don't know if it means anything to be read by 1000 people, especially when I am essentially repeating my message. On the other hand, sometimes I attend events where other artists and thinkers show up . . . in real time, in real bodies, with real ears, eyes, and hearts, in their skins with faces, with names and there is community, exchange of ideas, some bartering and mutual appreciation of each other's creative contribution to the birthing of a new culture. And I have found that inspiring and sustaining. These people use the internet very differently than I do and I have a lot to learn from them.

I want to believe that humanity has a future, as a whole, but I'm not sure it matters whether I believe in the viability of the human race or not. I do know that I can't survive without believing in myself and believing that I am seen by other people. No, let me rephrase that, "that my dream" is important to other people. I don't want to change anyone, although god knows I have tried to influence how people think or how they see the world, but really it is more about needing to share my dreaming. I think I just want company.

One of the most profound discoveries in my intellectual life is what the Australian Aborigines mean by the Dreamtime. The number of people in the Western World who know anything about the Aboriginal Dreamtime is miniscule. That also makes me sad. The Dreamtime is the fruit of a 60,000 year old relationship between a people and the world they embrace.

Let's see, what else? . . . I guess nothing for now. Maybe I'll follow this up with another open letter by and by.


(Article changed on Sep 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Tell A Friend