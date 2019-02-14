 
 
Open Thread: Trump Declaration of Emergency

Mitch McConnell has reported that the worst president in US history will sign the bill, ending the threat of another shut-down and then declare an emergency so funds can be released to build his penis wall.

What are your thoughts?

How should Democrats and Republicans in the house and senate respond?

What actions should we the people take?

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Stephen Fox

This is really very alarming. Why am I reminded of various dictators, including even Hitler, with their declarations of National Emergencies?


Anyone with even a rudimentary concept of 20th Century history will find this alarming.


What to do about it? I know the Democrat Senators will do their job, but I know votes will count, so even if you have a Republican Senator or two, make a call and be polite in asking them to OPPOSE this narcissistic nonsense.


If it is not defeated in our 3 branched government system, then Checks and Balances has utterly failed; there will be more monstrosities on the horizon, God knows what will be next; and look out for reprisals far and above and beyond just building this maniacal monument to the President's ego, his Wall Against Mexico.


Want to help? Make a single phone call to start, to the Capitol switchboard, ~~~202 224 3121~~~to get warmed up, to Nancy Pelosi's office and ask her staff to ask her to vehemently oppose this latest step, well within her powers to do so. See also:


If Trump declares a national emergency, Nancy Pelosi can immediately force a vote on rolling it back

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:30:39 PM

Thomas Knapp

All the likely candidates for worst president in US history as of this moment have been dead for decades. I'd put Trump in the running to EVENTUALLY be part of that crowd if certain things happen (the state of emergency being a big one), but so far all he's really been is theatrical and ineffectual.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:35:19 PM

Stephen Fox

A prescient brilliant analysis by journalist/historian Patrick Young published way back on Nov. 27, 2016


Trump's Presidency: It's Been this Bad Before

Almost 100 years ago the US elected Warren G. Harding, a man widely remembered as the worst US president in history

(you will have to please google this great article, because the URL is too long to cite here, for OEN)

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:55:25 PM

David William Pear

Author 500873

The US has been in a declared state of emergency since 2001 and renewed annually be every president including Bush, Obama and Trump.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 11:08:24 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Trump spent his first two years on "tax cuts" (and "trillion dollar deficits") - his number one priority.

"Trust me", he said, "Mexico will pay for the Wall", "mark my words". Suddenly, he has to force the American people to pay for his Wall by declaring "a National Emergency" - next, if he declares "Marshall Law", everyone may have to "roll up their sleeves" to get it built.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 11:14:27 PM

Don Smith

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at 11:54:22 PM

