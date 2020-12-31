Open Thread: OEN End of Covid-19 Year

By Meryl Ann Butler and Rob Kall

We're writing this article/open thread to acknowledge the difficulties of 2020, but also to encourage our community members to showcase and list some of the blessings and gifts this year brought, and we invite you to share any of the gifts and blessings you have encountered, in the comments.



Gratitude

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



So many people have been touched by so many deaths or are living with the long term effects of Covid-19-- damaged lungs, cardiovascular systems, brain-fog, fevers, lost of the senses of taste and smell.

Others have lost their jobs or their businesses because of forced closings or restricted access. Many are facing eviction.

The pandemic also unleashed a new collection of conspiracy theories"which can be good or bad, but certainly encourages out-of-the-box thinking and problem solving as we take steps to figure things out.

Covid-19 has changed our world, in some ways, permanently.

A year ago, school shootings were the norm"but one of the blessings of the pandemic is that kids can't be shot at school if they are studying from home, and that cycle is likely permanently broken. If the only cosmic reason for the pandemic was to prevent kids from being murdered at school and to break that cycle, it would have been worth it, but there's much more to be grateful for.

For many, the forced time at home has inspired them to become more creative than ever, raising their creative output, learning new skills, discovering new ways to express their imagination.

