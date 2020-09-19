 
 
Open Thread: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Dead

45 comments
The Supreme Court has reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today.

Thoughts?

How to stop McConnell?

Changing the structure of the court-- early retirement? Limited terms?

 

Rob Kall Social Media Pages:

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Gary User

This just in: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is NOT DEAD. She is being cared for in an undisclosed location. Another announcement will be made on January 21, 2021.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:50:37 AM

shad williams

Macabre - Is how I would describe the above comment. And why not? I suppose it is no less so than my desire to see the unigarchy heads on pikes at entrances to all cities, towns, villages and hamlets around the world.



Mohammad Ala

The above comment said, she was (is) not dead.

I have lost confidence in some lawmakers and judges who do not enforce the law. They have made mockery of legal system(s) on all levels.

Legal system in Western countries are not strong as it used to be, say in 1950-1960.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 1:21:38 AM

John Zwiebel

I'm thinking we're just becoming more aware of how unequal the application of "The Law" is. We yearn for a time that never really existed. The Oligarchy was always in control. All those TV shows and movies about the little guy standing up to the big guy and winning were incomplete. Sure they won a small battle, but how often was the rich guy totally destroyed? Not often.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 8:11:18 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

RBG gave us so much more than most other public servants, selfless, moral and so loved. She is deserving of the country's deep respect, I hope she gets it.

It is so poignant that she has moved into her new experience on this first day of the new year, Rosh Hashanah, a holy day for transformation, her name inscribed in the book of life.

She is a powerhouse, and that power is not diminished by the shedding of the body. She will continue to help us.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:39:59 AM

Al Hirschfield

So a reality TV star will have chosen 3 Supreme Court justices. It's amazing to me that the conversation never gets around to just how absurd democracy really is.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:55:36 AM

Irene Fowler

Makes one wonder if democracy is a house of cards or a desert mirage.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 10:14:31 AM

Al Hirschfield

It does indeed, milady...

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 11:16:05 AM

shad williams

It is not democracy that is absurd, rather it is all of the constituents that are doing battle for the attention of to critically informed consent.

We very purposely have too many other things to think about and do than secure our existence through the every day exercise of being free and enjoying liberty. Didn't you hear? Big Ten football is back.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 10:17:40 AM

Scott Baker

Tragic. not just for her and her family, but for the country.

Back when nodrama Obama was president and McConnell was holding up the nomination of anyone, not just Merrick Garland, for the Supreme Court, I urged anyone who would listen that the Republican Senate be charged with violating their oath of office "to discharge the duties of the office of which I am about to enter." Interestingly, this clause is not in the oath even for the House.

The Democrats had months to make punishment, up to an including jail time, for Senators who failed to fulfill their Constitutionally mandated oath of office. They failed and now Trump will get to nominate his third SCOTUS pick, which may be unprecedented for a one term president (I haven't checked). Of course, McConnell won't let that stop him. His weasel-word excuse, TBMU (To Be Made Up), won't convince anyone, whatever it is. He has hinted, when asked, that his previous "the people haven't spoken" BS, is somehow superseded when a president has a potential second term, but no one seriously believes he would stop Trump from replacing yet another SCOTUS Justice at the end of his second term, a distinct possibility.

Predictions:

Roe V. Wade, DACA, Obamacare - gone, gone, gone. A bunch of other things TBD too. Gitmo will never close until the last detainee dies or a progressive Democrat gets elected and happens to make that a priority.

It's all up to the Executive and Legislative Branches now. We can expect no quarter from SCOTUS. The new court might even be seated in time to allow Trump to take office under the 12th Amendment, as Greg Palast has predicted, if the electoral college is prevented from voting in every state by disputes over the vote count. In that case, each state gets one vote for president, not by population, and Trump wins again.

Changing the structure of the court is out of the question unless the Democrats take back the Senate, which is possible, but probably not even then, because they won't want it done to them when Republicans next return to control over the Senate.

Perhaps a people's protest could derail a nominee, but that failed with controversial Bret Kavanagh. We are unlikely to ever see a 90+ percentage majority vote, as was the case when Ginsberg was voted in by a much more bi-partisan Senate. Those days are gone.

McConnell and Trump have already sworn to put in a new Justice ASAP.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 7:35:40 AM

Al Hirschfield

"to discharge the duties of the office of which I am about to enter."

Does the Constitution actually specify within what timeframe those "duties" are to take place; at least as far as judicial appointments are concerned? I don't think so.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 8:52:33 AM

Scott Baker

It doesn't matter. McConnell said he and the Republicans would never consider any nominee. Never is infinite, or at least until a new Senate is seated. That means they refused to do their sworn duty, which was a Constitutional violation. See my previous article for more details.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:14:32 AM

Al Hirschfield

Well, not if the Constitution doesn't specify that the appointments must be confirmed by the currently seated Senate, which I doubt it does.

"Land of the free, and home of the brave..." As Gore Vidal used to say.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 10:55:33 AM

Jerry Lobdill

I think you are bending over backwards to find justification for deliberate foot dragging to prevent the intended functioning of our government. By your reading of the Constitution the replacement of a justice could be delayed indefinitely for political reasons. I am convinced that was not the intent of the framers.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:58:39 PM

Al Hirschfield

Of course it wasn't the intention of the framers!

But what does Mitch McConnell even remotely have to do with the intention of framers???

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 1:54:22 PM

Scott Baker

Again, McConnell didn't say he would "delay" the confirmation, or take "deliberate time" (ha!). He said NO nominee would EVER be considered. He didn't even schedule a single interview or do anything that would even seem like deliberations; i.e. he kept his promise to ignore the duties of the Senate, as did other Republicans. There were no consequences. I blame the Democrats for that, as I do for Gore not fighting harder in 2000 for his rightful election if all votes had been counted.

The Democrats play to be fair. Republicans play to win, at any cost. That's why they keep winning.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:11:42 PM

Al Hirschfield

I'm not sure I understand, Scott. They did, eventually, confirm Gorsuch. And, Mitch knows it really doesn't matter what you say in politics. So, my point is that I really don't think that any of his "comments" would have ever made for a particularly compelling suit. As well intentioned (and serving the actual spirit of the law) as you most certainly were.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 3:46:46 PM

Scott Baker

What he said was backed up by what he did, so in this case, the argument is compelling that he deliberately violated his Constitutional Oath, which is and has been a prosecutable crime. See my article for more details.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 4:19:32 PM

Al Hirschfield

Okay, will do. Thanks.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 5:28:02 PM

John Zwiebel

"The Democrats play to be fair."

Huh? You mean by going to court to remove the Green Party from the Ballot -- that's "fair"? You mean by changing the debate requirements after Tulsi qualified to keep her off the stage -- that's "fair"? Need I go on?

When one makes such ludicrously stupid statements about the Democrats being "fair," it demolishes any points one might legitimately make. It surely discourages me from looking further into your points.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:21:13 PM

Lance Ciepiela

"Four and a half years ago, when Republicans refused to hold a hearing or an up-or-down vote on Merrick Garland, they invented the principle that the Senate shouldn't fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in," Obama wrote. "A basic principle of the law and of everyday fairness is that we apply rules with consistency and not based on what's convenient or advantageous in the moment".

'Her most - #FerventWish is that she is not replaced until a new president is installed'..

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 7:21:38 PM

John Zwiebel

Roe v. Wade: yawn. That dead horse has been a loss leader for nearly my entire life. It is held up as "THE REASON" we must support a Democrat. Anyone with money will have no problem getting an abortion if they need one ("The Cider House Rules"). And the Democratic Party is all about making money. So they gaslight us with "Roe v. Wade" and pretend that abortion is the "most important issue" of our time -- while they vote for invasion of country after country; further expansion of the American Empire; and destruction of our Civil Rights.

DACA: Hey, I feel sorry for those kids. I don't want them to be exported, but Obama was the "deporter-in-chief" while he used DACA as a marketing device to get us to ignore his hypocrisy.

Obamacare: Good! Make it gone, gone, gone. It is just a scam to enrich the Insurance companies. Sure, millions more Americans had "access" to health insurance, but it was insurance that wouldn't cover your needs and had such high deductibles that it was practically useless. It surely didn't stop the rise of Medical Bankruptcies in America.

Yes, when RBG is replaced, the Supreme Court will lurch further right, but it was already so far right, I'm not sure that I can tell the difference.

I very much tire of this charade that suggests that the Republicans are Bad so therefore the Democrats are Good. They are both parties of the Oligarchy. They both supported the CARES act. The argument over the HEROS act is just play acting. They are working out how best to screw the "rest of us" while they are taking payoffs from the Oligarchy. I have no doubt that they will come to an agreement, but that agreement won't help 90% of Americans. The delay in rent payments has set it up to evict millions. In many cases, landlords aren't waiting and are evicting people now. The delay in mortgage payments is another scam that will make it even more devastating to home owners than the 2008 mortgage crisis.

Let us stop pretending that RBG ever rode a white horse.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 8:28:28 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Scott, I disagree about Rove v Wade. Here are my thoughts why taken from a letter I wrote in January 2019:

The true import of the Supreme Court is simply ratifying "what is" and occasionally what will be as the momentum of material success alters public opinion. That is what the Court has done and will continue to do, no matter how degenerate its composition. It will not endanger the establishment nor disregard the upside in any cost/benefit test that favors neoliberal economics. It's why Citizens Untied prevailed in Obama's Court with its moderate majority and why in a Court with a conservative majority overturning Roe v Wade will never happen. Banning abortion fails the economic cost/benefit test and would accelerate minority birth rates in a nation where it is only a matter of time before a multicolored majority leaning toward socialism takes control. Make no mistake, that is not lost on conservatives no matter what they tell their anti-abortion constituents. In the perverse card game of american politics eugenics trumps right-to-life.

Voting for a lesser evil is justified to "preserve the balance" in the Supreme Court is a lazy argument usually made by democrats. The argument is just another crock of sh*t similar in its mockery of logic to the military's ironic mantra "we're fighting to defend your freedoms." Margaret Kimberely, editor of Black Agenda Report, underscores this mistake of sidelining everything for the sake of the Supreme Court in her essay rebuking the Kavanaugh hearings as bread and circus to distract the public from the establishment's policies that are destroying the world:

"Democrats routinely keep leftists in line by invoking the federal judiciary. Anyone who wants peace, a protected social safety net or anything else the Democrats don't care about is told to think about the Supreme Court and keep voting for the party that never fights for them. Democrats are the cause of most of our problems and finger pointing about lifetime appointments is just another ruse to silence anyone who is paying attention to their treachery." - Margaret Kimberly

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 12:45:51 AM

John Zwiebel

Nailed it.

Since I'm the only one (so far) to respond. You "NAILED IT"

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 1:46:13 AM

shad williams

Writing pontifically, we know that the "american" political architecture is gamed and subsequently controlled by institutional saboteurs of the franchise. Some of you ask, "Who are they?" If we knew the answer to that question "they" would not be in control very much longer. We are closer than you think to knowing who they are.

We know that the relationship of the governed to the governors is further undermined, as the "peoples" agents, crookedly switch sides and accede to the commands of the owners of government who are above the law.

What else can one do except demand a complete reset? Such a demand cannot be initiated through political means which would be required to be carried out in the arena of the owners' law against their thugs in the open as well as in the shadows. Rather it must come from outside the existing system with the strong disinfectant of light to cleanse the sliminess residing in the shadows.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 11:24:05 AM

Irene Fowler

Insightful and so true!

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:21:35 PM

shad williams

I should probably listen to Chuck N., raise some goats, stop eating sugar, and raise some clean food while the world goes to hell in a paper basket.

I would need a decent still, beer and wine making equipment and a decent community association. I wonder how long that would last?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:23:12 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Good idea, Shad. Works for me, too. I raise my veggies, catch fish in my lake and have greatly simplified everything. No goats yet. . . though it's on the list. And remember: no sugar and no sugar coating, either.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:22:19 PM

shad williams

You've got it going on!

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 6:00:46 AM

Jerry Lobdill

Very well said, Shad! I believe that the complete reset must include safeguards against greedy sociopaths. Otherwise, the reset will be sabotaged, and the raping will be resumed as soon as possible. It is inevitable.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 1:20:06 PM

shad williams

You are right to care about that. Security is also my foremost concern.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:18:36 PM

John Zwiebel

I think we know who "they" are. We just refuse to open our eyes and talk about it.

It's the Oligarchy -- Stupid.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 8:30:26 PM

shad williams

Hey! I dissemble that remark.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 6:03:27 AM

Dink Winkerton

"If you can't say anything nice about a dead woman, say nothing."


Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:15:22 PM

Blair Gelbond

Open discussion about everything and everyone (except in extreme cases involving authentic security) is the life-blood of democracy. Saying nothing simply keeps us in the dark - and death, a natural occurrence - is no reason to strangle democracy. There are enough precursors for that outcome already in play.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 5:11:48 PM

Al Hirschfield

I was wondering if Wikipedia even had something on this. And sure enough...

The Latin phrase De mortuis nihil nisi bonum (also De mortuis nil nisi bene [dicendum]) "Of the dead, [say] nothing but good", abbreviated as Nil nisi bonum, is a mortuary aphorism, indicating that it is socially inappropriate to speak ill of the dead as they are unable to justify themselves.

The full sentence De mortuis nil nisi bonum dicendum est translates to "Of the dead nothing but good is to be said". Freer translations into English are often used as aphorisms, these include: "Speak no ill of the dead", "Of the dead, speak no evil", and "Do not speak ill of the dead".

The aphorism is first recorded in Greek, as τὸν τεθνηκóτα μὴ κακολογεῖν (tòn tethnekóta mè kakologeîn, "Do not speak ill of the dead"), attributed to Chilon of Sparta (ca. 600 BC), one of the Seven Sages of Greece, in the Lives and Opinions of Eminent Philosophers (Book 1, Chapter 70) by Diogenes Laërtius, published in the early 4th century AD. The Latin version dates to the Italian Renaissance, from the translation of Diogenes' Greek by humanist monk Ambrogio Traversari (Laertii Diogenis vitae et sententiae eorum qui in philosophia probati fuerunt, published 1433).[1]

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 7:16:54 PM

shad williams

Is that bastard Jerry Falwell still alive?

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 6:05:20 AM

Philip Pease

Mitch's making up rules that are different in order to benefit his group over another is exactly what RGB fought against.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:01:34 PM

shad williams

If he could have removed her from the Court, he would have done so. He cares not one wit for whatever her views were.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:26:25 PM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Let the people vote on this 1.

I'll pick Native Warren of any percent. We are all Natives now

And lets vote for AG.

My pick be Jerry Brown. He knows all the crooks by name.

Ron Paul & Dennis Kucinich Co-Chairs of Treasury= Life.

Fight to be an example of how it done right.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 7:58:59 PM

John Zwiebel

This says it all ...

RBG vs Kapernack
RBG vs Kapernack
(Image by Reddit) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 8:47:53 PM

John Lawrence Ré

"The president is elected for four years not three years, so the power he has in year three continues into year four. . . Maybe members of the Senate will wake up and appreciate that that's how it should be." - Ruth Bader Ginsberg, 7 Sep 2016

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:17:00 PM

John Zwiebel

Sure, even a hypocrite says stuff I agree with once in a while.

So, I confess, I'm so disillusioned with the American Political Process right now that anyone in a position of "power" (assuming being a Supreme is "powerful") is to be viewed with a certain amount of skepticism. I have absolutely no difficulty in believing that her position would be 180° out if a Republican President were trying to appoint a new Supreme in the last year of his presidency.

That she could so easily dismiss Kapernick speaks much, much louder to me than her partisan position indicated in your quote.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:31:49 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Totally agree, John. If she were alive and it was one of her colleagues who had died, she'd be bitching over Trump's suggestion. She was more Whoopi Goldberg than William Kunstler.

"Our culture--the media, the educational system--tries to crowd out of our political consciousness everything except who will be elected President and who will be on the Supreme Court, as if these are the most important decisions we make. They are not. They deflect us from the most important job citizens have, which is to bring democracy alive by organizing, protesting, engaging in acts of civil disobedience that shake up the system." - Howrd Zinn

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 11:48:31 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Specifically, Zinn stresses just how counterproductive it is to support neoliberal or neocon politicians who have made it crystal clear where they stand on war and peace, free trade and resource exploitation in order to pin hope for "the change you can believe in" on the whims of geriatric, black robed fundamentalists vetted by the establishment.

It's also unnecessary. The Supreme Court has demonstrated for over two centuries that no matter who is on the bench its decisions ultimately do not derive from a quorum of convictions held by individual members of the Court whose behavior is usually more quixotic than dependable, but from fine tuning the establishment status quo.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 12:37:57 AM

