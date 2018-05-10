Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Open Thread: Israel Attacks "Dozens of Iranian Targets in Syria"

That's the headline being reported by Israeli media and even the NYTimes.

This comes on the heels of Trump nullifying the Iran nuclear deal.


I wonder, was it necessary to first remove Trump's head from Netanyahu's ass before Netanyahu issued the orders to attack dozens of targets. It makes it clear that Trump's Iran move was permission for Israel to do what it's been itching to do for a long time.

I just don't believe that Israel had dozens of confirmed Iranian targets. I do believe that Israel used the opened door to exacerbate the situation to make it harder to create any kind of semblance of coherent order. They want chaos that leads to drawing the US into conflict with Iran. That's highly likely given the presence of John Bolton in the White House.

What do you think? What do you know? Could Israel really have info on dozens of Iranian targets in Syria?

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

lila york

yes. I trust RT's reporting, which is detailed and verifiable. I suppose the UN will yawn at this act of war and say nothing. I want to link a very brief interview with Chris Hedges on RT's Ed Show - about breaking the Iran agreement and the repercussions. He thinks that attacking Iran will result in a global Shia uprising in several countries. click here

Interview begins 10 minutes into the tape.

Interview begins 10 minutes into the tape.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3:46:16 PM

George King

Lila, just for a little clarification the Shia uprising in several countries would be citizens of those countries which will be an internal sovereign affair in those countries. In some they are the majority population but not in the ruling position due to obvious repression from their rulers.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 6:29:23 PM

lila york

Good information. thank you.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 6:39:04 PM

Mohammad Ala

The failure has been on the international community and the UN to hold Israel accountable for its behavior. That is the real problem.

Israel has over 200 UN resolutions against it for mostly human rights violations. Israel has started many false flags and wars in West Asia.

These attacks are minor in comparison to what might happen in the future. 911 Version 2.0 might be in the works.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3:47:14 PM

lila york

click here

and here click here

RT report on Israeli strikes

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:31:55 PM

Scott Baker

Yes, Iran has been building up its forces in western Syria, near the Golan Heights, for some time. And I do believe they would shell Israel too, though this is foolish given Israel's capacity to strike back, particularly by air.

I also believe Israel has the right and duty to defend itself.


Whatever Israel's policy, a destabilized Syria is not in Israel's interest. Before the civil war there were basically no Iranian forces in Syria, even if it was used as a conduit to Hezbolah. Now, Iran is semi-permanently stationed there and even Assad may not be able to dislodge them, even if America stops fueling the opposition.

It's perfectly consistent to want a strong, integral, Syria and the same for Israel. These are not contradictory policies.


Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:37:12 PM

lila york

what is Israel doing in the Golan Heights anyway. not their country.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:11:17 PM

George King

Scott, any aggressor against another sovereign state is an act of war. Let us be clear here. Israel attacks a sovereign country and even in the headlines the US gives a go ahead on assassination of the top Iranian General who has been invited to assist Syria in an advisory role in its fight against terrorist, the terrorist funding and arming by supporters (of proxies) in defending a sovereign nation.

There are international laws against intervention in a nations' sovereign affairs. Law and order is equally applied in such international conventions or it is not. There are and can be no exceptions with out the rule of law completely breaking down resulting in chaos regionally or globally.

"Iran has been building up its forces in western Syria, near the Golan Heights", how are you trying to apply this? Israel is in the Golan Heights illegally (see UN resolutions) but Iran has not attacked a sovereign nation including Israel and has a long history of non intervention in any other nation's sovereignty.

Israel not only attacks Syrian proper and infrastructure openly but also violates Lebanon's air space to do so. This is lawlessness at its best description.

Did I miss understand you?

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:22:50 PM

Scott Baker

Israel is in the Golan Heights because Syria formerly attacked Israel from there. It may not be right, but Syria, and now Iran, would be sure to attack Israel proper if Israel left the Golan Heights. And anyway, if Iran is supporting the Assad regime, what's that got to do with Israel, which has been squatting in the Golan Heights since the early 1970s? The problem today is the rebels that want to take down Assad, including ISIS factions that we clandestinely, or at lest unknowingly, support. Iran should focus where the problem is and not use Syria as a staging ground for its own act of war against Israel.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 6:50:35 PM

911TRUTH

That didn't take long, did it?

I was surprised they reported on it on the CBS Morning Show

It's only a matter of time until 'regime change' is attempted in Iran.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:09:28 PM

lila york

click here


US Treasury issues new sanctions against Iran. for having the audacity to trade oil in euros.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:13:06 PM

911TRUTH

The banks are VERY unhappy.


THIS is the reason why we'll be invading Iran soon, no matter what reason they give us.




Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:21:40 PM

Scott Baker

Yep. Same with Libya. Same with Iraq. Any country that trades in anything but dollars, especially oil, is fair game for the neocon dollarizers.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 6:42:01 PM

Mohammad Ala

Sanctions and wars. Are these the only options??

Thanks Lila for your understanding of the issues and your time.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:21:15 PM

911TRUTH

Yup

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:28:11 PM

lila york

PC Roberts says over and over that the only way to stop the US and Israel from their illegal wars is for Europe and the rest of the world to band together to cut off ties and fight US actions. There is an inkling out there that Europe is out of patience and may actually do that. see RT.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 6:23:46 PM

