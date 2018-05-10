- Advertisement -

That's the headline being reported by Israeli media and even the NYTimes.

This comes on the heels of Trump nullifying the Iran nuclear deal.



Permission Details



I wonder, was it necessary to first remove Trump's head from Netanyahu's ass before Netanyahu issued the orders to attack dozens of targets. It makes it clear that Trump's Iran move was permission for Israel to do what it's been itching to do for a long time.

I just don't believe that Israel had dozens of confirmed Iranian targets. I do believe that Israel used the opened door to exacerbate the situation to make it harder to create any kind of semblance of coherent order. They want chaos that leads to drawing the US into conflict with Iran. That's highly likely given the presence of John Bolton in the White House.

What do you think? What do you know? Could Israel really have info on dozens of Iranian targets in Syria?