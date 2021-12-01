Open Thread: Chris Cuomo Helped His Brother, The Governor. CNN Suspended Him



CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely CNN has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely after newly released transcripts and text messages revealed that he lied about his role in defending his brother

After new revelations came out about Chris Cuomo's role in helping his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, CNN suspended him... indefinitely.

Apparently, Chris Cuomo's effort to help his brother went too far, including offering to investigate one of the 11 women who accused former governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual impropriety. I'm not sure what else Chris Cuomo did, but additional information came out of the investigations led by NY Attorney General Letitia James, apparently showing that Chris Cuomo lied about what he did for his brother.

This has made me question how I would have helped my brother if he was in trouble. My brother is far from perfect. He's a Trump supporter-- vaccinated and not into QAnon-- but he and I have both agreed that we despise each other's politics, but still love each other and talk almost every day. But I would be inclined to do what I could, to resources at my disposal to help him.

We don't know all the details of the Cuomo brothers story. But I have to wonder what I would have done if I were in Chris Cuomo's situation. And, initially CNN cut Cuomo some slack. They only suspended him after they learned more because of NY state's investigation.

What do you think? Does a brother have a right, even an obligation to help his brother... if he doesn't violate the law?