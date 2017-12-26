

Corporate Threat to Liberty (Painting)

As long as we can collectively out-bid the heavy hitters and their "donations", I think we can get our country back. It just requires that all 'elected' politicians acknowledge that they regularly accept bribes, and then agree to negociate with the rest of us, the people whose lives are directly impacted by their congressional votes. This proposal also works equally well for the military and healthcare votes that are frequently cast. We in the public can have direct control over these systems if we are informed and have the opportunity to out-bid the current controllers. We could actually stop wars, bring our brothers and sisters home from overseas occupations, and save hundreds of BILLIONS in so-called 'defense' spending !