Op-Ed Poem: The Hole in the Wall of the World

48a.ProudBoys.USSC.WDC.6Januar y2021
(Image by Elvert Barnes) Details DMCA
The Hole in the Wall of the World
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
"Believe nothing you hear and no more than half of what you see."
- toilet stall in Hitler's bunker suite
O, there's a hole in the wall of the world
where antlered conspiracy theorists
convene to wonder who what where and why --
like newspaper conspiracy fearists
who get Deep Throated by the FBI,
one unknits the record the other purled.
.
Where did Roger gets the stones to call for
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).