Op-Ed Poem: The Hole in the Wall of the World

Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 1/30/2021 at 13:54:10 H4'ed 1/30/21

The Hole in the Wall of the World

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



"Believe nothing you hear and no more than half of what you see." - toilet stall in Hitler's bunker suite

O, there's a hole in the wall of the world

where antlered conspiracy theorists

convene to wonder who what where and why --

like newspaper conspiracy fearists

who get Deep Throated by the FBI,

one unknits the record the other purled.



.



Where did Roger gets the stones to call for

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).