Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Online Convention May 25th, 2021

Link to newsletter put out by national group of state legislators, the Article V Caucus: Click Here

Relevant news item:

Citizen-focused Constitutional Conference Proposed

By Caucus Newsletter Editor

"Wake up legislators! A large portion of American citizens are angry" divided. The second portion of Article V of the US Constitution is a tool that could be used to address that anger and division.

"But, so far there have not been enough state legislatures imploring Congress for the right to use that tool. And, Congress has shown itself unwilling to allow use of that tool. Whether it is to address defects in election integrity, federal fiscal irresponsibility or irrationally long congressional tenure" that constitutionally-provided tool has simply been gathering dust.

"John De Herrera of Friends of the Article V Convention (FOAVC) has announced that beginning on May 25, 2021 a citizens' virtual conference will be held for the purpose of forcing the issue of proposing amendments to the US Constitution.

"He reports that the conference will be open "to any American at least 18 years of age." The proposed meeting will be facilitated by vBulletin, a forum software which is said to be able to handle millions of participants. He is inviting interested parties to visit articlevconvention.org t o sign up to be 'delegates' so they can participate in what he anticipates will be a multiple-day discussion/deliberation of potential constitutional amendments, leading to specific proposals. The belief is: if state legislators will not lead in using the tool the Constitution gave them, citizens will lead the legislators.

The May citizens' virtual event cannot be considered an actual Article V 'convention of the states,' but it could nudge state legislators and Congress to do their jobs. De Herrera says of the May event: 'It's a great chance for authentic Americans to lead by example. Isn't that what this country needs? Could be a memory of a lifetime, and we encourage everyone to participate.'"

I was disappointed the group did not grant the request that the endeavor be referred to as an online convention rather than a conference. Also, the primary purpose of the endeavor is not to force the issue amongst career politicians, but to provide the opportunity for authentic Americans to lead by example; and because composed of Americans simply discussing amendment proposals to the Constitution, it is an Article V Convention on that account alone. Regardless of whether sanctioned by the 9th and 10th Amendments.

Many have signed up for updates, but at present there are only about 30 people signed up as a delegate. Obviously its significance/legitimacy will depend on the number of participants. If we can get delegates in the various states to make proposals, debate them, and then bring best efforts to the National Floor on May 25th, it should suffice as a success and remain a testament to Americans who, in a year of so much uncertainty, are/were willing to lead by example.

People who have not thought about Article V for an extended period of time assume a convention will be a difficult and painstaking process, but the delegates are not participating in hopes of reinventing the wheel, the goal is simply to find proposals which have a fair chance of gaining widespread approval. With the country confused and divided by media, if an idea is even slightly questionable it won't survive 75%+ ratification. Therefore, if anything is painstaking it's identifying an idea that eight out of ten Americans would say Yes to. For instance one delegate has already made a proposal that the USSC shall consist of nine justices only. The spirit and reasoning behind that proposal is so no future President or Congress can add new seats to the court for political purposes. It's not difficult to understand how that proposal might achieve widespread approval.

I already proposed my two pet amendments to the California Floor, so if you have one or more of your own, the state floors are open.

If you sign up as a delegate, ideally you'd include a photo, your location (state), and comments about who you are, and/or your main issues of concern.

 

Writer/artist/activist from California, with a degree in Creative Studies from the University of California at Santa Barbara. Advocating for the convention clause of Article V since 2001.

John De Herrera

Hey, how about we spend half the time we all do complaining about what is wrong, and spend it towards proposing solutions and building consensus? How about we lead by example?

Submitted on Monday, Feb 1, 2021 at 4:04:01 PM

