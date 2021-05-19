 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Online Constitutional Convention Begins May 25th

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 3984
Message John De Herrera
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

If you've been paying attention, then you know that over the past five years there have been mainstream editorials (NYT, WSJ, WP, etc.) discussing whether or not we ought to convoke a federal convention for the purpose of proposing and deliberating amendments. Unfortunately both the right and the left political establishments have framed a convention as if it would have the power to ratify its own proposals. Of course that's ridiculous, because of course the three branches of government would deny such. Why is the GOP and groups like Common Cause promoting the idea that a convention might destroy the Constitution? Why are both political parties against it? When strange bedfellows appear, you can bet something profound is hidden from view.

Back in 2007, along with Michigan Chief Justice Tom Brennan and constitutional scholar Bill Walker, I was co-founder of Friends of the Article V Convention. We placed congressional records into PDF format showing the states have legally satisfied the convention clause many times over and that each member of Congress is engaged in federal criminal activity for failing to issue the call. Whether you believe that or not, you may have noticed that in the last several months many things now take place online. So why not an online convention to carry out what our society has been pussyfooting around for decades?

If you're an American and still paying attention you're probably outraged in one regard or another about how politicians act and how government responds. OK, here's your chance to lead by example. Here's your chance to do what our society is being denied by the federal government. The online convention is secured in a cloud, there are no cookies, no phishing, no advertising; just Americans discussing/building consensus about constitutional amendments.

On matters of procedure, threads commented upon go to the top. Meaning, if someone posts an amendment to the National Floor it will enter in at the top. If the proposal generates discussion it will remain at or near the top until consensus is reached, and then will fall down the list as commenting dissipates. Proposals no one feels like wasting time on, because a delegate figures such could never get seven out of ten Americans to approve, will also fall down the list (that said, if a proposal has been overlooked/deserves more consideration, a delegate can comment and send it right back to the top).

When it appears no one has any more amendments to propose, someone else makes a motion to vote. At that point, I will take each thread/proposal and pin it to the top of the National Floor with a voting function. I will post five proposals at a time and give delegates 48 hours to vote on each slate of five; when we've voted on everything, we're done. How long this will take is of course uncertain, but delegates can use discretion and wait until other proposals have reached consensus and begin to fall down the list before posting a new proposal. Meaning, delegates don't need to post all their proposals on May 25th.

Of course there will be delegates aiming for same/similar amendment language, and they should comment/caucus on the initial proposal, asking the delegate who proposed it if they would consider friendly/additional language. If the delegate proposing does not want to allow any alterations to their language, then any other delegate can propose what they think is a better version of the idea and let the final vote determine which is more worthy (we may end up with proposals of the same spirit, but different language).

Delegates can make motions at any time by typing MOTION: (and description) in the subject line of a thread. If a motion generates discussion, it too will remain at or near the top of the National Floor and can be dealt with by the convention.

Delegates who post an amendment proposal should place the initial attempt at language in bold and/or italic, and then edit the initial post to reflect any additions/alterations generated by discourse within the thread.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John De Herrera Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Writer/artist/activist from California, with a degree in Creative Studies from the University of California at Santa Barbara. Advocating for the convention clause of Article V since 2001.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Patricia Arquette & Chuck Norris Engaged

Letter To The Dalai Lama

Radiant and Piercing

Rebuke Of Op-Ed News Contributers

Hamlet 5:2

Hamlet 3:2

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

John De Herrera

Become a Fan
Author 3984
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 1 fan, 59 articles, 254 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Can you believe it? Your chance to spend a small amount of time focused on ideas for change?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:15:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John De Herrera

Become a Fan
Author 3984
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 1 fan, 59 articles, 254 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

You have a pet amendment, don't you? Would you be afraid to propose it, to see if anyone else is thinking what you're thinking?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:17:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 