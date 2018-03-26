Free vector graphic: Red, Paint, Ink, Splatter, Splash - Free ...761 Ã-- 720 - 69k - png
Onion finished Onion's coffee
And was folding the paper
When Woo stumbled in rubbing Woo's eyes.
Onion said,
Let's go to the White House
And throw a can of paint on the entrance gate!
What color paint? Asked Woo
Looking intrigued.
I was picturing red,
Onion said.
Woo: I think yellow would be better,
Or green, so close to Easter.
But I was thinking about
How scary and hawkish Trump is, and
How he is making the whole country angry.
He seems to want to start arguments
And make wars wherever he can.
Red shows how angry I am with Trump.
I don't like feeling like this.
Throwing paint at the White House
Might make me feel better.
You throw red, said Woo,
I'll stick with yellow.
And let's bring sandwiches;
They might not feed us in jail.
Onion looked outside:
Why aren't you angry with him Woo?
Oh, I am, said Woo,
But it's nothing compared to how happy
I am feeling about
Spending a beautiful day
Throwing paint with you, Onion.
Onion pursed Onion's lips
And smiled for the first time in days.