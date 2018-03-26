

Onion finished Onion's coffee

And was folding the paper

When Woo stumbled in rubbing Woo's eyes.



Onion said,

Let's go to the White House

And throw a can of paint on the entrance gate!





What color paint? Asked Woo

Looking intrigued.





I was picturing red,

Onion said.



Woo: I think yellow would be better,

Or green, so close to Easter.





But I was thinking about

How scary and hawkish Trump is, and

How he is making the whole country angry.

He seems to want to start arguments

And make wars wherever he can.

Red shows how angry I am with Trump.

I don't like feeling like this.

Throwing paint at the White House

Might make me feel better.





You throw red, said Woo,

I'll stick with yellow.

And let's bring sandwiches;

They might not feed us in jail.



Onion looked outside:

Why aren't you angry with him Woo?





Oh, I am, said Woo,

But it's nothing compared to how happy

I am feeling about

Spending a beautiful day

Throwing paint with you, Onion.



Onion pursed Onion's lips

And smiled for the first time in days.