General News

One in 8 Takes Antidepressants--Are They Working? Are They Safe?

By Martha Rosenberg

Related Topic(s):
opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/6/18

Author 1353
  (82 fans)
The recent deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade have the nation talking about suicides again. It is not clear if they were getting drug treatment for depression. What is clear is that suicide in the U.S. has never been higher even as the use of SSRI antidepressants has also never been higher. One in every eight American adults recently took an antidepressant says the CDC and the number is only rising. Are the drugs working?

The use of antidepressants almost tripled after direct-to-consumer drug advertising began. Only 13.4 million Americans took antidepressants in 1999-2000 ballooning to 34.4 million in 2013-4. In 2015 one in four U.S. women were on psychiatric drugs, usually antidepressants. Antidepressants were once a short-term therapy to help people get over a troubled time but long-term use has doubled since 2010 and tripled since 2000 so that 15.5 million Americans have been taking the medications for at least five years. "By the mid-1990s, drug makers had convinced government regulators that when taken long-term, the medications sharply reduced the risk of relapse in people with chronic, recurrent depression," reported the New York Times.

Yet many questions remain about the drugs' safety and efficacy. Studies are only beginning to describe the bone thinning effects of SSRIs leading to osteoporosis and fractures because patients using the drugs for decades is a new phenomenon. SSRI antidepressant tachyphylaxis(when drugs cease working) can be as high as 33 percent. And the dangers of SSRIs during pregnancy are alarming. The antidepressant Paxil is linked to major cardiac and congenital malformations in fetuses and, last month, a study links maternal use of SSRIs to autism in offspring. In the 1980s, one out of every 2,000 children had autism; today that figure is 150.

In the 1980s, one out of every 2,000 children had autism; today that figure is 150.
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What is also clear is that some patients feel unable to quit SSRIs because of side effects. They feel "parked" on the drugs.

In April, the New York Times reported that SSRI antidepressants can indeed be very difficult to quit. In fact, the withdrawal from them----which drug makers call a "discontinuation syndrome"----is similar to that of addictive drugs. Many patients are miffed that they were not warmed by their doctors they may be on the drugs indefinitely said the Times thanks to side effects of dizziness, nausea, headache and brain zaps which do not go away quickly when they try to stop the drugs. Brian, a 29-year-old Chicagoan I interviewed who did not want his name used, told me he has remained on a SSRI antidepressant for years despite his wish to quit. "Every time I try to stop, I get something that feels like an electrical current in my head and I can't do it," he says.

The Times article drew a huge backlash from psychiatrists. "By amplifying the social media echo chamber, the article creates the unfortunate impression that most patients are forced to continue antidepressants out of fear of withdrawal rather than out of prevention of recurrence," wrote 39 psychiatrists, terming depression "chronic" and "undertreated."

Yet, before direct-to-consumer ads, lucrative SSRI antidepressants and doctors paid to promote drugs, "chronic depression" and long-term drug therapy were not the norm.

Finally, the very definition of depression itself, which is not detectable from lab tests, is expanding. Gone are the days when bad or sad moods are attributed to real problems with finance, romance, debt, jobs, housing, careers, family, marriages and health. The antidepressant revolution has created an expectation that people who are not "more than happy" all the time need medication. The climbing suicide rate suggests the drugs are not working very well.

(Article changed on July 6, 2018 at 16:11)

(Article changed on July 6, 2018 at 16:21)

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s):

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

8 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments

Martha Rosenberg

Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 82 fans, 801 articles, 521 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content

Big Pharma has PAID DOCTORS to tell women to take SSRIs during pregnancy. Shameless

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 4:23:58 PM

Author 0
Michael Paul Goldenberg

Author 89449

(Member since Aug 15, 2013), 2 fans, 28 comments


  New Content

You wouldn't be a Scientologist perchance?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 5:48:49 PM

Author 0
Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 14 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 540 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

1.) Anti-depressants kill about 40,000 Americans annually, or about the same number killed in automobile accidents. (click here)

2.) Anti-depressants raise death risk for users by about a third. (.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/319462.php)

3.) These drugs, combined with dangerous psychiatric drugs, true opioids, and synthetic opioid painkillers, may already kill half a million Americans each year, and it's growing exponentially! (click here)

No offense, but these drugs are banned in many countries for a reason. They are deadly!!!!!!

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 6:01:13 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 23 fans, 122 articles, 546 quicklinks, 1446 comments, 44 diaries


  New Content

Given our terrible political situation, if you're not angry, depressed and frightened, there's something seriously wrong with you and you need to see a psychiatrist ASAP.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 6:13:46 PM

Author 0
Geoffrey Skoll

Author 19219

(Member since Jul 25, 2008), 5 comments


  New Content

Of course they're effective . . . for increasing Big Pharma profits. It also helps keep the natives from revolt. The Romans got bread and circuses. We get Prozac and Facebook.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 7:21:31 PM

Author 0
Bob Stuart

Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 483 comments


  New Content

Drugs are tested against placebos, but for antidepressants, the control group can tell if they are on sugar pills. Giving them anything that makes them feel weird can catalyze a change just as well as the SSRIs.

I stayed with talk therapy, and it worked.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 7:27:06 PM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 21 quicklinks, 1164 comments, 27 diaries


Reply to Bob Stuart: New Content

I will share a case history of someone I know -- me. In about 1989 I realized I was depressed. I would sit in a chair for hours knowing I had things to do but I would not get up. Sometimes tears would out of seemingly nowhere start rolling down my cheeks. I heard about Prozac and read the book Listening to Prozac. I thought Prozac might be the answer. They say it usually takes about six weeks for it to start working. I think it was two months to the day when it hit me. I said to myself, my god, I feel normal again. Prozac worked well for maybe three years and then petered out. Over the next about 15 years I was on Celexa, Lexapro, Effexor, and a couple of others. I even went online and bought a different one produced in France. It is called Stablon. The interesting thing about Stablon is, it is not an SSRI (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor), it is an SSRE (selective serotonin reuptake enhancer.) It is just the opposite. But after a lot of reading I found out they had had at least a fair amount of success with SSREs. And of course, nobody knows how that can be. (Note: My reading was from a lot of years ago and maybe they learned something by now.)

The long and short of it is that none of the others worked, or worked as well as Prozac. I have tried Prozac again a few times and it never worked very well again either.

I had to leave my job because of depression and never got back. But I found the answer, at least my answer, Adderall. I never had talk therapy because I know it would be a waste of time; both for me and for the doctor. Because Prozac worked I thought it was brain chemicals that were the problem and it probably was. I had to see psychiatrists to get prescriptions. About six years ago I had an appointment with a new doctor. I told the doctor something that had occurred to me. I told him I don't know if I am depressed because I have no energy, or I have no energy because I am depressed. He prescribed adderall. My energy level was higher and the depression was gone.

For people that say depression is the same as being sad they don't have a clue. I read something once and I tell it to people when I explain depression. Depression is like when all one ever wants to do is climb into an unmade bed and go to sleep. That was me.

Martha, I did not really add anything to your article. For me, I never had any problems with SSRIs as far as withdrawal or thoughts of suicide. I guess I just wrote about me -- and I am just a single case -- in case any of my information might be able to be used by anyone reading this in anyway. And there might be, there are a lot of people who are legitimately depressed. Thank you for letting me throw this in.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 8:43:42 PM

Author 0
Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 8 quicklinks, 2675 comments


Reply to David Watts: New Content

And another thing...

It is a fact that babies born prematurely are prone to depression. It stands to reason, for obvious reasons.

(Zantac has been a life-saver for me).

I've often thought that people who take a drug for no medical reason can easily screw up the results. All people suffer from situational depression from time to time, but depression that involves a medical condition is quite another matter.

I have an M.D. Internist whose IQ must be somewhere close to 300; his medical knowledge and expertise supersedes by several million light-years the television crapola .

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 9:28:57 PM

Author 0
