We were out back talking about dreams
One big dream in particular, yours.
(We were on the edge of the meadow)
While we talked the spaces between the trees
Grew darker and darker
As if the day had suddenly decided to end.
It got so dark I started having a hard time seeing you
Because of the black cloud overhead.
But no wind and no rain yet.
Still, we both agreed we better move inside.
The moment we stood up the wind appeared
Without warning from above
Even the trees were caught off guard.
There was no telling what would happen next
As we fled for the basement. Then it poured.
The wind blew against the rain for a while
But finally it was just the rain thundering down.
We watched hypnotically from the windows
For a few minutes but finally we settled down
To continue talking about your dream
Which began to make perfect sense
As if our confusion had suddenly decided to end.