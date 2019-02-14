 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

One Year Of The GOP Tax Scam Leaves Millions Feeling Trumped

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512627

TicTic by Bloomberg via Twitter
TicTic by Bloomberg via Twitter
(Image by TicTic by Bloomberg)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Remember just before the end of 2017 when Donald Trump signed into law the Republican "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act"?

Trump claimed he and lawmakers "reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages and massive tax relief for American families and for American companies."

As that middle class begins filing 2018 taxes, though, many are facing a troubling reality--their refunds are much lower than anticipated.

- Advertisement -

Some who have seen substantial refunds in the past find themselves owing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Reuters reports the 2018 tax season began slowly, demonstrating a significant decline in refunds and returns.

The average $1,865 refund so far this year is 8.4 percent less than the average refund in the same period last year.

- Advertisement -

The IRS received 16.04 million returns in the last week of January, a 12.4 percent decline from the same week last year.

13.1 million returns have been filed already, down 25.8 percent from the same time last year.

Trump promised the tax overhaul would simplify taxes so much, Americans could file them on a postcard.

However, Mary Papenfuss reports in HuffPost:

"[The law adds new challenges complicating] payroll withholding, so that not enough money was withheld by employers in many cases, meaning that people now owe more taxes. The new law also capped IRS deductions for paid state and local taxes, including real estate taxes, resulting in a nasty surprise for many filers. Several other deductions are no longer allowed."

Edward Karl, vice president of taxation for the American Institute of CPAs, commented:

- Advertisement -

"There are going to be a lot of unhappy people over the next month."

Many of those unhappy people are tweeting directly to the president.

For example:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

US Treasury Dept. Borrows $1 Trillion To Pay For GOP Tax Cuts--Again

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 