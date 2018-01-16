Power of Story Send a Tweet        
One Congresswoman who tells it like it is: Rep. Gabbard Speaks Truth to Power about the Real Reason Korea has Nukes

By Dave Lindorff

From flickr.com: 150527-D-NI589-333 {MID-229645}
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (center)
(Image by Secretary of Defense)   Permission   Details   DMCA
We already knew that Tulsi Gabbard was courageous, when the Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii resigned from her position as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee in disgust during the primary season in 2016, declaring publicly what we now know to have been true -- that the DNC was manipulating the primaries to favor Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders -- was courageous. Now as basically the only member of Congress with the guts to call out the US as the cause of our current knife-edge threat of a nuclear war, she's demonstrated her courage again.

Gabbard, interviewed on ABC New s, declared unambiguously that the reason that North Korea has worked so diligently to develop nuclear weapons and missiles capable of delivering them to the US is that the United States over several decades and under a number of presidents, has had a policy of "regime change," and a history of violently attempting to overthrow governments that it doesn't like. As she put it in an interview over the weekend with ABC news host George Stephanopolos, "Our country's history of regime-change wars has led countries like North Korea to develop and hold on to these nuclear weapons because they see it as their only deterrent against regime change."

Rep. Gabbard, who has been calling for the US to negotiate directly "and without pre-conditions" with North Korea to resolve the crisis, says the US also needs to recognize the reality that North Korea already has nuclear weapons and is not going to give them up unless it feels secure from US attack.

She is firm in saying that the US history of overthrowing Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi after first convincing him that if he dropped his efforts to develop a nuclear weapon they would not attempt to overthrow his government, and then invading and overthrowing him, and of invading and overthrowing Saddam Hussein after trumping up a fake claim that he was attempting to develop nuclear weapons, will make it all the harder to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to agree to halt or scale back, much less eliminate his nuclear weapons and missile arsenal. She adds that President Trump's current threat to cancel an agreement reached by his predecessor, President Barack Obama and the leaders of Iran to terminate their nuclear fuel enrichment program in return for the US dropping sanctions on that country will also undermine any future efforts by the US to reach negotiated agreements on weapons and nuclear disarmament with Kim and any other countries that might seek to go nuclear.

It was all a little more than Stephanopolos, once a press spokesman for the administration of President Bill Clinton, who asked her, feigning incredulity, "Just to be clear, are you saying that Kim Jong-un's nuclear arsenal is our fault?"

That's the point in an interview where your typical American pol would backpedal like mad to defend the sanctity of American exceptionalism"

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to: www.thiscantbehappening.net/node/3764

(Article changed on January 16, 2018 at 14:34)

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

Thanks Dave for your time to write this article. Well said.


  New Content

Thanks Dave for your time to write this article. Well said.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 3:37:21 PM

Dave Lindorff

Author 63

(Member since Nov 18, 2005)


Reply to Mohammad Ala:

Everyone needs to know it when a member of Congress actually stands up and does and says the right thing. It's such an appalling rarity!

Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 4:51:56 PM

Dennis Kaiser

(Member since Jan 22, 2008)


  New Content

She continues to show Presidential abilities. People need to begin to follow her. Chances are the Clinton cabal and the Corporate Media Propagandists will not only cut her out of releasing any information about her other than any demonizing tactics.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 5:33:26 PM

